William B. Carver

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

That's right. 

Get your popcorn ready . . . 

Or baby food, if you're one of Demi's pals.

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the CBA and how this may impact the Falcons, and they also discuss the Falcons' latest roster moves.

The father delivers a more journalistic view of the current state of the Falcons' roster compared to that of his son who provides a fan's perspective. The father also explains the new CBA with the assistance of his son. His son adds the fan's perspective of how the whole labor deal could impact the team.

The CBA was ratified last Sunday by a small margin of votes from the entire NFL players membership, and the deal will run for 10 years through the 2030 season.

Before father and son developed their opinions on the CBA, they got out their calculators, and then they analyzed how the new deal increases the minimum salary for players. It also improves the players' profit sharing with the owners.

But here's the biggest thing: It provides two more teams in the playoffs each year (one from each conference), and it increases the regular season from 16 games to 17.

There also is a more lenient marijuana punishment.

As for the Falcons, they began releasing players this week. The most notable of those cut were running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Falcons also released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.

Then the Falcons traded a second-round pick and a a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft to Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and the Ravens' 2020 fourth-round pick.

Lots for us to discuss, so take a look.

How much will Todd Gurley help the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to sign running back Todd Gurley days after releasing Devonta Freeman. Gurley was released by the Rams Thursday.

Zach Hood

The Falcons agree to terms with veteran safety Sharrod Neasman

The Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with unrestricted free agent Sharrod Neasman.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons to sign Todd Gurley to one-year deal

Friday morning, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that running back Todd Gurley will sign a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Details of the deal are unknown at this time. Schultz added that the deal is pending a physical.

Zach Hood

Rams release Todd Gurley, reported mutual interest between back and Falcons

Todd Gurley is a free agent. Will the Atlanta Falcons be calling?

Zach Hood

Report: De'Vondre Campbell to sign with the Arizona Cardinals

The former Falcons linebacker has found a new home.

Brady Pfister

Roddy White to TMZ: Falcons will win Super Bowl 'with what we got'

Falcons' Ring of Famer still confident in former quarterback

Rashad Milligan

Free agents signings put on hold due to COVID-19

Due to the threat of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, the NFL will not allow it'ts teams to announce any signings until March 31. As a result the Atlanta Falcons cannot announce the deals they have made with free agents.

Christian Crittenden

Austin Hooper thanks Atlanta

Hooper says goodbye to Atlanta after four productive seasons.

Brady Pfister

Desmond Trufant reportedly to sign with Lions

After his release from the Falcons, how much does Demond Trufant have left in the tank? The Detroit Lions hope a lot. They signed him to a two-year contract just hours after his release from Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Report: Dante Fowler Jr. expected to sign with Falcons

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler are nearing an agreement.

Zach Hood