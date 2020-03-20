In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

That's right.

Get your popcorn ready . . .

Or baby food, if you're one of Demi's pals.

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the CBA and how this may impact the Falcons, and they also discuss the Falcons' latest roster moves.

The father delivers a more journalistic view of the current state of the Falcons' roster compared to that of his son who provides a fan's perspective. The father also explains the new CBA with the assistance of his son. His son adds the fan's perspective of how the whole labor deal could impact the team.

The CBA was ratified last Sunday by a small margin of votes from the entire NFL players membership, and the deal will run for 10 years through the 2030 season.

Before father and son developed their opinions on the CBA, they got out their calculators, and then they analyzed how the new deal increases the minimum salary for players. It also improves the players' profit sharing with the owners.

But here's the biggest thing: It provides two more teams in the playoffs each year (one from each conference), and it increases the regular season from 16 games to 17.

There also is a more lenient marijuana punishment.

As for the Falcons, they began releasing players this week. The most notable of those cut were running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Falcons also released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.

Then the Falcons traded a second-round pick and a a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft to Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and the Ravens' 2020 fourth-round pick.

Lots for us to discuss, so take a look.