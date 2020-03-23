The Falcon Report
VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley? OK

Terence Moore

Boy, that was quick.

After the Atlanta Falcons whacked running back Devonta Freeman following six seasons with the team, they found enough money despite their shaky salary cap situation to sign Todd Gurley to a one-year deal for $5 million.

So I'll give this deal a . . .

Well, you have to watch the video.

About Gurley: At 25, he's a three-time Pro Bowl player, and he helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season with his ability to catch and to run as well as anybody in the game. He's sort of coming home with this Falcons' move, even though he grew up in North Carolina.

Remember? There were Gurley's three seasons of mostly fame at the University of Georgia in Athens, located just shy of a two-hour drive east of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his new NFL football home.

I say "mostly" fame for Gurley at Georgia, because he did have an ACL injury that killed his senior year, along with the four games he missed with the Bulldogs for violating NCAA rules on the signing of autographs.

Speaking of injuries, Gurley damaged his knee down the stretch of his last Pro Bowl year with the Rams in 2018. He was shutdown the last two games of that regular season. Then, during the playoffs, he struggled when the Rams won the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. After that, one of the biggest stories during the Rams' Super Bowl week in Atlanta involved Gurley's availability.

Will he play?

Won't he play.

If he does, will he flourish or flop?

He was irrelevant during the Rams' eventual loss in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, and he continued to digress last season.

Which means . . . what for the Falcons?

I have my thoughts.

What are yours?

