Falcons Again Encouraged to Target Cowboys Starter in NFL Free Agency
It's difficult to name just one free agent an NFL team should pursue, especially for a team such as the Atlanta Falcons, who failed to post a winning record for the seventh consecutive season in 2024.
But Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker was assigned that difficult task for all 32 NFL teams. For the Falcons, he named Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis as the one player they should target.
"The Falcons have only $3 million in current cap space, but their cornerback room is in flux going into 2025. While A.J. Terrell will return, Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are both free agents," wrote Locker on Jan. 8.
"If Atlanta could afford a player like Kristian Fulton, it would be a big move. But in terms of cheaper yet effective options, Lewis should be front of mind. The 29-year-old turned in a career season in 2024, generating a 79.0 PFF coverage grade. Among qualified slot cornerbacks, Lewis tied for 10th in yards per snap (0.98). Given his career inconsistencies, he probably won’t receive a lucrative deal, but he’d be a shrewd acquisition."
Interestingly, Locker isn't the first to loosely link the Falcons with Lewis. Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department named the cornerback the top potential free agent target for Atlanta prior to Week 17.
"Atlanta could afford to upgrade its nickelback spot over Dee Alford, who is a restricted free agent this offseason," the BR staff wrote. "Meanwhile, Lewis has a strong track record manning the slot and shouldn't be too expensive in free agency."
Lewis could provide the Falcons an upgrade at nickel cornerback. But he could also play outside, giving Atlanta a potential replacement for Mike Hughes.
According to PFF, Lewis was the third-best Cowboys defender during the 2024 season, earning a PFF player grade of 71.7. He played more than 600 defensive snaps at slot cornerback, but Lewis also lined up at outside cornerback and box safety for more than 100 snaps each.
Hughes played well at outside cornerback for the Falcons this past season. He earned a PFF player grade of 71.9. But Dee Alford, who was Atlanta's primary slot cornerback in 2024, posted a 58.2 PFF player grade.
How the Falcons cheaply upgrade their secondary will be one of the team's top storylines of the offseason. The Falcons finished the 2024 campaign ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed. They also allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league and were only near the middle of the pack with 12 interceptions.
In 2024, Lewis had 71 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He also posted eight pass defenses and one interception.