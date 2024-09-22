Justin Simmons - Villain Falcons Need to Defeat Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Atlanta Falcons have an arduous task yet again in Week 3. On Sunday Night Football, they will face one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
He has undoubtedly made a name for himself as one of the greats in his eight-year career. With that being said, for every superhero – there is a villain that seems to know how to get under his skin. Everyone has their kryptonite, from the cartoons Batman and Joker to Tom and Jerry to the NFL rivalries of legends Tom Brady and Ray Lewis.
For Mahomes, his kryptonite is safety Justin Simmons. Simmons is one of the newest members of the Atlanta organization, but one whom Mahomes is very familiar with in his prior stint with the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
Safety Justin Simmons leads all active NFL players with five-career interceptions against the three-time Super Bowl champion.
In 2024, the mission is still the same as they kick off tonight for one of the biggest games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium's recent history.
With a win over head coach Andy Reid’s team, the Falcons could move to 2-1 on the season and start the Raheem Morris era with a massive bang after two primetime wins.
However, like last week, they will have to be at the top of their game, and the All-Pro safety knows this.
“There are dreams and goals for us to get into the postseason. To go farther than that, you are gonna run into teams like this, right? Like Philly last week and the Chiefs this week. Playing against really good offenses, and we say we wanna be the best and beat the best, and that will have to happen on Sunday.” Simmons said.
For a player who chose to be with the Falcons this offseason, this game is crucial to establishing a team's culture that is set on reaching the playoffs.
On the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, he recently shared that playing meaningful football in December and January is a big part of why he joined the team.
"I wanted to make sure I went to a place where everyone wants it," Simmons told Adams. "Because in my eight years, I haven't been to the playoffs, and that's No. 1 on my bucket list right now. I just want to play in meaningful football in December and January."
Those meaningful football games have already started between last week and tonight.