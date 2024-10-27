Falcons Troll Buccaneers After 31-26 Victory Propels Atlanta into 1st Place
If only Kirk Cousins could play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers every week.
Cousins didn't set another Atlanta Falcons single game passing mark as he did when he faced the Buccaneers in Week 5. But Cousins completed 23 of 29 passes for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in the rematch with Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The four scores held up against the Buccaneers late comeback attempt, as the Falcons held on to win 31-26.
After the victory, the Falcons social team fired a message to the Buccaneers in a trolling post on X (formerly Twitter).
The Falcons social team can say what they want after Sunday's win. With the victory, Atlanta swept Tampa Bay this season. Also, the Falcons are now 5-3 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
Most importantly, the Falcons will own the tiebreaker with the Buccaneers if the two teams finish with the same record at the end of the season.
With four more touchdowns versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, Cousins finished this season with 8 touchdown passes against the Buccaneers. That's the most any Falcons quarterback has ever recorded versus one opponent in one season.
For his efforts, the Falcons social team also posted a tweet celebrating Cousins.
Cousins struck tight end Kyle Pitts for the team's first two touchdowns of the afternoon. That was fitting since Sunday was National Tight Ends Day.
Cousins perfectly connected with receiver Darnell Mooney near the 2-minute warning to give the Falcons three passing touchdowns in the first half. Cousins then found running back Bijan Robinson on a 6-yard pass at the end of the third quarter for his fourth touchdown.
Pitts' two touchdowns was the most encouraging sign for the Falcons offense in Week 8. Pitts hadn't scored since Week 1, which was beginning to be a concern. Pitts has never been a reliable touchdown producer in his career, but before the season, pundits predicted that to change with Cousins behind center.
Perhaps this will mark the beginning of that change. Pitts now has 3 touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most he's ever had in a single NFL campaign.
Pitts only had 6 touchdown receptions in his first three seasons combined.
The other very encouraging sign was Mooney. He has loved playing the Buccaneers this season too. In two games versus Tampa Bay, Mooney posted 14 catches, 197 yards and 3 touchdowns.
On Sunday, he led the Falcons with 92 receiving yards on 5 catches.
Mooney and Pitts shined in Tampa thanks to the play of the team's new quarterback. Each of Cousins' first three touchdowns passes in Week 8 were at least 30 yards.
The victory gives the Falcons a 1-game lead in the NFC South. However, it's essentially a 2-game lead since the Falcons own the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.
Atlanta is 4-0 versus the NFC South this season.