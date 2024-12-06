NFL.com Makes Bold Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Prediction for Vikings Clash
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins talked with reporters this week about how he needs to "get off the mat" and respond this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Otherwise, it could be the beginning of the end of his run in the league.
NFL.com's Marc Ross appears to believe the end is near for Cousins.
Ross predicted the Falcons to bench Cousins at halftime of the Week 14 matchup with the Vikings. That would officially kick off the Michael Penix Jr. era in Atlanta.
"Kirk Cousins has been mired in a disastrous three-game stretch (0:6 TD-to-INT ratio, 59.1 passer rating) with the Falcons," Ross wrote. "On Sunday, he will try to rebound in a homecoming against his former team.
"Unfortunately, Brian Flores and his blitz-happy D will sack Kirk three times and pick him off twice in the FIRST half, ultimately leading to his benching at halftime for eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr. in a Vikings rout of Atlanta."
Minnesota leads the NFL with 18 interceptions while Cousins is first among all quarterbacks with 13 picks this season. So, it wouldn't at all be surprising if Cousins tossed a couple more interceptions Sunday.
The big question is how head coach Raheem Morris will respond if that happens, especially early in Week 14. Morris has expressed nothing but confidence in Cousins, butNo. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings for his first real opportunity in an NFL regular season game.
Penix has made two relief appearances in garbage time this season. He completed 3 of his 5 passes for 38 yards. Penix hasn't thrown a touchdown or interception and taken 1 sack.
In addition to 13 interceptions, Cousins has tossed 17 touchdowns in 12 games this season. He is averaging 7.6 yards per attempt and completing 67.4% of his passes.
Through the middle of the season, Cousins appeared to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC. But he hasn't thrown a touchdown since Nov. 3.
The Falcons haven't won a game during Cousins' touchdown drought.