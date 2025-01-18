Former Agent Calls Out Falcons 'Gag', Predicts Kirk Cousins Won't Be Backup
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot tried to convey the idea on Jan. 9 that the team is "very comfortable" with Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback in 2025.
Some Falcons fans appear convinced Fontenot was being sincere. But a lot of NFL pundits are not sold.
Former sports agent and NFL contract expert Joel Corry is among the doubters. On Jan. 17, he predicted the Falcons to release Cousins before the team owes him a contract bonus in March.
As Corry explained, the Falcons will owe Cousins $10 million on the fifth league day of 2025. The first day of the 2025 league year is March 12. So, if Cousins is still on the Atlanta roster at 4 pm ET on March 16, he will receive his bonus.
The Falcons have until then to either trade or release him to avoid paying the bonus. With no mention of trade possibilities, Corry projected the Falcons to release Cousins.
Any appearance between now and March 16 the Falcons give that they are interested in keeping Cousins as a backup, in my opinion, is a bluff. If Fontenot presents the possibility that Cousins won't hit the open market, perhaps he can convince a team to send the Falcons a draft pick for the veteran quarterback.
The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter used a stronger word than bluff to describe Fontenot's efforts to convince the league he is interested in keeping Cousins as a backup.
Cousins led the Falcons to a 7-7 record while having a league-high 16 interceptions during 2024. In his final five games, he posted a 62.7% completion percentage with just one touchdown and nine interceptions.
Cousins also took 11 sacks while averaging 7.5 yards per pass during that stretch. The Falcons went 1-4.
Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. replaced Cousins in the lineup on Dec. 22. Penix led Atlanta to a 1-2 record but overall, looked impressive as a passer and athlete in the pocket.
Cousins has gone 83-74-2 in his NFL career as a starter. He will turn 37 years old in August. The Falcons signed him to a 4-year, $180 million contract with $90 million guaranteed, last offseason.