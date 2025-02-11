Falcons Predicted to Target Unexpected Position in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
With the amount of first-round draft picks the Atlanta Falcons have dedicated to their offense in recent years, the team appears poised to finally make an early pick to address a defensive need.
But that's not what Sharp football analyst Ryan McCrystal argued on Feb. 10. McCrystal projected wide receiver a potential target and predicted the Falcons to select Missouri wideout Luther Burden III at No. 15 overall.
"Atlanta has already invested heavily in the offensive skill positions, but the group has never been the sum of its parts," McCrystal wrote. "Adding another weapon who can stretch the field would help Michael Penix‘s development. Atlanta might prefer Luther Burden III to Tetairoa McMillan, as McMillan's skillset could be considered too much of an overlap with Drake London. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is an option as well."
Burden regressed from a statistical standpoint during the 2024 season, but that was likely due to Missouri's quarterback play. In 2023, Burden was one of the most exciting wide receivers in the SEC, posting 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 2024, Burden had 61 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged three fewer yards per reception.
In NFL mock drafts, Burden has been a mid-first round pick despite the decline in his statistics during 2024. But projecting him to land with the Falcons is odd.
Over the past four years, the Falcons have selected two pass catchers in the first round. Both of those selections were top 10 picks as well -- tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London.
Granted, it's possible Pitts doesn't play for the Falcons in 2025. But the Falcons have receiver Darnell Mooney under contract for the next two seasons to pair with London.
Adding another receiver wouldn't necessarily be surprising based on Atlanta's drafting record. The Falcons love addressing the skilled positions early in the first round.
However, even with Penix's development the organization's top priority, drafting a receiver at No. 15 this year seems like a misuse of resources, no matter how good that wide receiver might eventually be.
The Falcons can't afford to allow another year to slip by without fixing their pass rush. The team's secondary will also see several departures in free agency and could use an influx of talent.
Football has changed. First-round receivers can immediately transform an offense in today's modern NFL. Yet, some draft analysts still view receivers early in the first round as luxury picks.
The Falcons don't have the cap space or draft capital to make any luxury picks this year. It's time for the organization to address its defensive foundation.