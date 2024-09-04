Matt Judon, Atlanta Falcons Defense Have Chance to Set Tone vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons will debut their new-look defense at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With the Steelers announcing Tuesday that they will be missing a pivotal piece to their offensive line, Falcons' new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and company should relish the opportunity to make a statement against an inexperienced offensive front.
With new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith starting a rookie position at center in Zach Frazier and second-year lineman Broderick Jones’s position yet to be revealed, it could cause some communication breakdowns upfront early.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
On Tuesday, the Steelers head coach stated that newcomers Matt Judon and Justin Simmons will boost the team’s defense.
"You wanna talk about two NFL football players? Their resumes speak for themselves." Mike Tomlin said.
Judon is more game-ready than Simmons, so he has more potential to be a difference-maker in his debut with the team. As a former Baltimore Raven and New England Patriot who played the Steelers ten times already in his career, his resume speaks for itself.
In 10 total career contests against Pittsburgh, the 6-3 275-pound outside backer has amassed four sacks, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Moreover, he has amassed 32 sacks in his past 38 games played.
For the Falcons, he is only a year removed from his 15.5-sack season as a member of the Patriots, and as he enters the final year of his contract with his new team, he could meet or surpass that number in 2024.
The team’s other defensive linemen also possess a golden opportunity against Russell Wilson, who is less mobile as he starts the season at 35 years old. Last season, the former NFL MVP rushed for only 4.3 yards per attempt, the second-lowest amount of any year in his career.
Wilson's free-lancing style has always makde him one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league. He was sacked 100 times in 30 games in Denver, and he had a three-year stretch from 2018-2020 where he was sacked 146 times.
In the secondary, should the pass rush be consistent, it will only open avenues for the team’s best playmakers, Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons, to do what they do best. No player has more interceptions than Simmons since he entered the league in 2016.
Overall, there is a good chance the team’s defense has success in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which can create a louder and more challenging environment for a makeshift Steelers offensive line. Rather than being considered a liability like in years past, the defense can prove to be a disruptive force in 2024.