2024 NFL Re-Draft Proves Falcons Nailed Michael Penix Jr. Selection
The Atlanta Falcons had one of the worst rookie draft classes in 2024 according to ESPN's Aaron Schatz.
Therefore, if the Falcons had a chance to do last year's draft all over again, maybe they'd make different selections on Day 2 and 3. But probably not at No. 8 overall.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport gave every team a second chance in a re-draft of the 2024 first round. But in Davenport's re-draft, Penix still landed with the Falcons at No. 8 overall.
"The Atlanta Falcons were roasted in many circles after drafting Penix eighth overall in 2024. After all, the team had just handed veteran Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract.
"As it happens, the Falcons knew what they were doing. Cousins fell apart as the season wore on, and while Penix and Atlanta came up short of the playoffs, Penix showed more than a little promise, including a 300-yard effort throwing the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the regular-season finale," wrote Davenport.
"Is it a certainty that Penix is the guy who will lead the Falcons to their first playoff appearance since 2017? No.
"But Penix showed enough in limited action for the Falcons to double down on the possibility that he could be the guy."
Penix started the final three games of the 2024 regular season. Although two of those games were losses, Penix displayed tremedous promise as a passer and athlete. He completed 58.1% of his passes for about 7.4 yards per attempt.
Penix went toe-to-toe with NFL offensive rookie of the year front runner Jayden Daniels in Week 16. In Davenport's re-draft, Daniels went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears instead of second to Washington.
Then in the season finale, Penix threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.
Penix lost both of those starts. But the Falcons lost the coin toss in overtime and gave up the game-winning touchdown on the first possession of the extra session during both games. Penix never received a chance with the ball in overtime.
He should have plenty of chances with the ball next season. Fellow quarterback Kirk Cousins could apparently still return as his backup, but Penix will work with the first-team offense throughout the offseason and enter 2025 training camp as QB1.
The Falcons made a lot of bad decisions last offseason, which led to another disappointing season this past fall. But nearly one year after selecting Penix, the team appears to have been correct with its 2024 first-round selection.