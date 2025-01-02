Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Debuts in NFL.com QB Index
Because Week 17 began on a Wednesday, NFL.com's Nick Shook didn't rank every starting quarterback as he usually does last Thursday. But after waiting another week, Atlanta Falcons fans can see where Shook ranked quarterback Michael Penix Jr. following his first two NFL starts.
On the NFL.com's Week 18 QB Index, Penix came in at No. 17 overall.
"Penix's second start came with a ton of pressure, a national stage and expected highs and lows," Shook wrote. "He threw an interception early on in what appeared to be a miscommunication with his intended target, missed a handful of throws to open targets and wasn't all that consistent. But when the game was on the line Sunday night, the rookie delivered.
"Penix led an incredibly impressive touchdown drive in the final few minutes of this game, converting multiple fourth downs by feeding Drake London and finishing it with a rocket fired into the stomach ofKyle Pitts for a game-tying score.
"His Falcons ultimately fell short in overtime, but that late touchdown drive will resonate with fans for some time and should serve as a preview of what's to come."
Because of injuries and quarterback changes like the one in Atlanta, Penix was one of nine new signal callers included in the quarterback index. The other eight were Drew Lock, Aidan O'Connell, Tyler Huntley, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Spencer Rattler, Mason Rudolph and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Shook ranked Penix the highest among those nine new quarterbacks included in the index. Penix was also ahead of veterans Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, along with second-year signal caller C.J. Stroud.
There's been a lot of disappointment and second guessing surrounding the Falcons this week, as the team is on the verge of missing the postseason for the seventh straight year. But with Penix, the future appears very bright for Atlanta.
In his first two starts, Penix completed 59.7% of his passes while averaging 6.85 yards per pass with 1 touchdowna and 2 interceptions. In the loss against the Washington Commanders, Penix improved as the game went, and he nearly had the Falcons in position to win at the end of regulation.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, Penix never got a chance in overtime. If he had and orchestrated a game-winning drive, Penix could have easily been higher on Shook's quarterback index.