Falcons' Biggest Question Mark Entering Season Finale
The questions from national pundits about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. never seem to end.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Penix's future as Atlanta's "unchallenged" QB1 as one of the biggest NFL question marks entering Week 18. Knox argued that how Penix performs versus the Carolina Panthers on January 5 will determine whether the Falcons bring in competition for Penix next season.
"If Penix wants to ensure that he's the unquestioned QB1 entering the offseason, he needs to shine against Carolina," Knox wrote. "He's shown flashes in his two starts but has just one touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating heading into Week 18."
"However, a bad game could potentially alter Atlanta's quarterback plans heading into 2025."
A poor performance from Penix, particularly if the Falcons lose to eliminate themselves from the postseason race, will give the organization a very sour taste going into the offseason. But with respect, I still disagree with Knox.
While Penix becoming a franchise quarterback is still a question worth discussing, it's a rather crazy notion to suggest the Falcons may change their plan behind center because of Week 18.
The Falcons drafted Penix at No. 8 overall. Without Kirk Cousins on the roster next season, which will undoubtably be the case for Atlanta, the Falcons will enter 2025 with Penix as the presumed starter. That will happen regardless of how he plays Sunday.
After departing with Cousins, the Falcons will have to add a backup quarterback this offseason. The organization had Taylor Heinicke to mentor Desmond Ridder a couple years ago. The Falcons won't bring back Heinicke, but they will very likely sign a similarly experienced and aged quarterback to supplement Penix in 2025.
That will also happen regardless of how Penix plays in Week 18.
How Penix performs versus the Panthers could determine whether the Falcons end their playoff drought. A strong performance from Penix will also give the Falcons confidence behind center going forward.
But a dud won't alter their plan.