Falcons Projected to Land 'Much-Needed' Playmaker in New NFL Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons have targeted offensive playmakers in the first round of the NFL draft the past four years. It's time for the Falcons to pursue a defensive playmaker early in the draft.
That's how Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher sees it. When he released his new NFL mock draft on Feb. 17, Plocher slotted Marshall edge rusher Mike Green to the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
"The Falcons have focused on offense with their last four first-round picks, and they haven’t selected an edge rusher in the first round since 2017," Plocher wrote. "That changes here with the selection of Green, a highly productive pass-rusher who tallied 17 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 32 hurries in 2024, giving Atlanta a much-needed playmaker on defense."
Green has been a popular pick for the Falcons in NFL mock drafts this month. On Feb. 11, ESPN's Field Yates projected the Falcons to select Green at No. 15. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein did the same on Feb. 3.
"Green beat the brakes off his competition en route to a monster 2024, and the Falcons need pass-rush help," Zierlein wrote. "He's an explosive rusher with the talent to start on Day 1."
The Falcons need help along the edge and a lot of it. They were 31st in sacks across the entire league with 31 during 2024. They haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since their last playoff appearance in 2017.
During 2024, Arnold Ebiketie led the Falcons with six sacks. Atlanta drafted defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus on Day 2 and early on Day 3 of the 2024 draft. However, they combined to play just 10 games and had zero sacks.
The Falcons are long overdue to target a defensive difference maker early in the NFL draft.
Green played most of his college career in the Sun Belt at Marshall. But he was a playmaker there, leading the conference with 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2024. Green also had three forced fumbles, two pass defenses and 84 combined tackles.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been another popular selection in mock drafts for the Falcons this month. But in Plocher's new mock, Pearce landed with the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 overall.
Other top edge rushing prospect Abdul Carter went off the board in Plocher's mock draft at No. 2.
But Green would hardly be a consolation prize. He could immediately bring what the Falcons have been greatly lacking along the edge of their defense.