Dream Edge Rusher Target Off the Market for Falcons
Another one bites the dust. That is, another possible edge rusher trade target for the Atlanta Falcons.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a record-breaking contract extension. Garrett's extension will pay him an average annual salary of $40 million per season and include $123.5 million guaranteed.
Garrett is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
That's not a title Garrett will likely hold very long with NFL free agency beginning this week. Other veteran stars such as T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase are due contract extensions this offseason as well.
But no matter the amount, Garrett is not coming to Atlanta.
The edge rushing star previously requested to be traded from the Browns. Garrett made his request very public, as every notable NFL insider broke the story virtually simultaneously on Feb. 3.
At the time, Garrett said it wasn't about the money. Whether that was true at the time or not, money appears to be keeping Garrett in Cleveland.
The Falcons acquiring Garrett was always a pipedream. But even if Atlanta didn't have a realistic chance of acquiring Garrett, his return to Cleveland negatively impacts the Falcons.
Without Garrett, there is one fewer star edge rusher on the market this offseason. That could increase the interest in other potential targets such as Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff.
Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals is the only star edge rusher now set to be available in a trade.
The Falcons finished 31st in the league with 31 sacks during the 2024 season. The organization has been poor in pressuring opposing quarterbacks for years.
There's a strong chance the Falcons target an edge rusher at No. 15 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But there is also a distinct possibility the Falcons add a veteran to the position group this offseason as well.
Garrett won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award with 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits. In 2024, he posted 14 sacks again with a league-leading 22 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits.
Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He's posted seven consecutive years of double-digit sacks. During that time, Garrett has made first-team All-Pro four times and second-team All-Pro twice.
But Garrett will continue to wreak havoc in the AFC North instead of possibly the NFC South this season.