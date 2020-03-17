The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

NFL Draft to continue on schedule in April with changes due to COVID-19

Dave Holcomb

Concerns over COVID-19 have caused most American sports to come to a standstill. While the NFL is keeping a lot of its normal offseason schedule, the league announced Monday it will make some modifications to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The public NFL draft events planned to take place in Las Vegas next month have been canceled, but the draft will still take place. It will air on ESPN and NFL Network as scheduled from April 23-25.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said commission Goodell. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The draft taking place in Las Vegas was supposed to be the city's introduction to the NFL. The Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas this offseason and will play their first game in Allegiant Stadium, which cost $1.84 billion to build, this fall.

Obviously more details will be provided at another time, but it sounds as though the draft won't include players coming out of the audience and shaking hands with Goodell. It's also customary for first-round picks to take pictures with the commissioner while holding the jerseys of their new team after getting selected. More than likely, the draft analysts won't be in Las Vegas either. Instead, expect them to be in a more confined studio space and six-feet apart from each other.

With the sports landscape looking bare in the country, it's great the NFL has found a way to keep the draft as planned, but it's going to look a little different this year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Luke Stocker becomes the latest cap casualty

The Falcons continue to make moves and free up cap space. Luke Stocker, Austin Hooper's backup, is the latest man on the move. Atlanta released him to save $2.6 million next season.

Chris Vinel

Falcons make trade with Ravens to address hole at tight end

Zach Hood

Report: Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

The market has been tested.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons will not re-sign receiver, returner Justin Hardy

Falcons are moving on from Hardy

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons make cuts, create cap space

The Atlanta Falcons made cuts to free up cap space with the free agency window on the horizon.

Zach Hood

The Bucs actually have a chance.

It looks like it may come down to the Bucs and Patriots.

Malik Brown

Saving the Falcons: Free agency. Ugh!

Barring changes due to the coronavirus situation, the NFL is slated to begin its free agency period Monday.

Terence Moore

Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davison

Does the interior of the Falcons' defensive line need to be adjusted? Atlanta brought back defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on a three-year deal Sunday.

Chris Vinel

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

New NFL league new year expected to start on time following passed CBA vote by players

Zach Hood