Do the Falcons have a Pro-Bowler on Defense?

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett has been a Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons. However in a new defensive system, his production has been slightly down.

He's on pace for 57 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss in a 17 game season. He had 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in a 16 game 2020 campaign that ended with a Pro Bowl selection.

Jarrett might be on the outside looking in this season, but second-year cornerback A.J. Terrell should be on the short list for invitations.

Terrell missed one game with a concussion, but in the seven games he's played, he has given up just 13 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Falcons fans old enough to remember the 1980's would have considered those numbers a successful week against Jerry Rice and the San Francisco 49ers.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades Terrell as the No. 4 cornerback out of 117 players who have accrued enough snaps to be eligible.

The Falcons have the NFL's 16th ranked pass defense by yards allowed in 2021. Middle of the pack is nothing to write home about, but it's a massive improvement for a unit that finished dead last in the same stat in 2020.

Terrell will get a chance to improve his Pro Bowl application on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the league's No. 1 offense and No. 4 passing offense. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper already have 632 and 532 yards respectively on the season.

The Cowboys will be the the toughest test for the Falcons' secondary to date, and if Terrell keeps shining, he should get his first Pro Bowl invite at the end of the season.