A new weight room, a postponed wedding and a player-coach: Alex Mack reportedly juggling many roles in unusual offseason

Chris Vinel

When the coronavirus shuttered much of the United States two months ago, Alex Mack needed a way to maintain his 311 pounds of NFL offensive lineman muscle.

The Atlanta Falcons’ facilities were closed. Back home in Hermosa Beach, California, Mack couldn’t go to a local fitness club or run on the beach, either, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

So he built a home gym. After starting the offseason with only a couple of resistance bands and a Yeti cooler, he scoured the internet and UPS’ed dumbbells, weights and a squat rack to his house.

“I was on a mad search to find workout equipment,” the Falcons’ center told McClure. “I started with nothing, but now I can pretty much do whatever.”

But that’s almost the least of Mack’s worries. He’s been busy this offseason.

In February, he went to Budapest, Hungary, and conducted an American Football Without Barriers camp with a group of other NFL players. In March, he was elected treasurer of the NFL Players Association. Last month, he was named to the NFL’s all-decade team but had to postpone his wedding due to the pandemic. Now, the soon-to-be 35-year-old is fighting to stay at the top of his game for a make-or-break season for Atlanta. As the elder statesman of an offensive line projected to include two second-year players and a rookie, Mack assumed the role of mentor.

He has embraced the virtual offseason, helping his teammates over Zoom calls in lieu of on-field coaching.

The first week, he spent time with right tackle Kaleb McGary. The following week, he had more talks with right guard Chris Lindstrom. Then, backup Matt Gono. He’s been in communication with the Falcons’ third-round pick, Matt Hennessy — possibly Mack’s eventually successor at center — too.

“Alex is a amazing resource to have during times of adversity,” Lindstrom said to McClure. “He has been through it all and understands what we need to do to be successful, and he’s a great person to emulate.”

Mack doesn’t know when he and his teammates will all be back in the Falcons’ facilities. A limited number of staff could begin working from there Tuesday.

“It just feels weird in terms of not being able to be at the facility because part of the thing that’s most fun about football is the connection with the guys: going in and seeing the guys in the locker room and the camaraderie you feel working out with each other and pushing each other in the weight room,” Mack said. “Like, that aspect makes everything much easier. Having the whole o-line there working out together, doing the same thing. You might be tired, but it’s like, ‘Everyone’s doing that? Well, let’s all do that.’

“Now on your own, it’s much more difficult. The only person motivating you is yourself. You’ve got to get yourself going. You have to have that drive. You have to do those extra reps because you know it’s the right thing to do.”

For now, though, Mack won’t struggle too much. He has a pretty good setup at home.

