Skip to main content

'I Am So Grateful': Falcons Legend Alex Mack Addresses Fans After Retiring

Mack played for the Falcons from 2016-20.

Former Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack announced his retirement earlier this week after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Mack played five of those seasons with the Falcons from 2016-20 and addressed Atlanta fans among others following his retirement announcement.

Before coming to Atlanta, Mack spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Mack made three Pro Bowls with the Browns before departing after their winless 2016 campaign.

Mack went from the doghouse to the penthouse in Atlanta and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LI in his first year with the Falcons. Mack made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Falcons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gage cord
Play

Falcons Cap Space Update: What Should Atlanta Do Next?

How much cap space do the Falcons have?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Richie Grant Atlanta Falcons Safety
Play

What Are Falcons Expectations For Second-Year Safety Richie Grant?

After a mixed rookie campaign, Atlanta is hoping a position switch full-time will benefit Richie Grant in Year 2

By Cole ThompsonJun 4, 2022
Jun 4, 2022
franks atl clutch
Play

Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Switching Positions?

The third-string QB could be lined up elsewhere in 2022.

By Jeremy BrenerJun 4, 2022
Jun 4, 2022

Mack started in 78 consecutive games with the Falcons before suffering a concussion during Week 16 of the 2020 season. He was also placed on the COVID-19 list the following week.

In 2021, Mack left the Falcons to sign a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite signing a long-term deal and making it to the NFC Championship this past season, Mack is choosing to call it a career three months before the start of the 2022 season.

With Mack retiring, the Niners will save some money for cap space as they look to find a new center. However, it's hard to replace someone like Mack, who was a fan favorite in Atlanta both on and off the field.

Now, Mack can enjoy retirement and be in the running for a Hall of Fame call from Canton in a couple of years.

gage cord
News

Falcons Cap Space Update: What Should Atlanta Do Next?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Richie Grant Atlanta Falcons Safety
News

What Are Falcons Expectations For Second-Year Safety Richie Grant?

By Cole ThompsonJun 4, 2022
franks atl clutch
News

Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Switching Positions?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 4, 2022
Kyle Pitts A.J. Terrell
News

'The Mental Game': Next Step in Kyle Pitts' Falcons Dominance

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
IsaiahOliver
News

Inside Why Falcons Re-Signed CB Isaiah Oliver

By Daniel FlickJun 3, 2022
Deion Jones
News

Should Falcons Add Draft Pick In Potential Deion Jones Trade?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 3, 2022
Jonathan Bullard Atlanta Falcons Falcon Report SI
News

Former Falcons DE Signs With NFC North Team: Details

By Falcon Report StaffJun 3, 2022
USATSI_15385530
News

Will Falcons TE John FitzPatrick Play In His Rookie Year?

By Daniel FlickJun 2, 2022