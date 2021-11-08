Falcons D-Lineman Moves: 1 Signed, 1 Cut

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Falcons Roster Moves: Big D-Lineman Signed, NFL Draft ‘Bust’ Cut

    The Atlanta Falcons have signed a big defensive lineman to their 53-man roster while releasing another.
    The Atlanta Falcons have on Monday signed defensive lineman Anthony Rush to the active roster.

    Rush was flexed from the practice squad ahead of the Week 9 victory against the New Orleans Saints, and the big nose guard had an impactful performance.

    We have clamored for more size on the defensive line for coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense, and Rush brings plenty of size.

    Listed at 6-5 and 350 pounds, Rush was more than just a space-eater against the Saints as he contributed three tackles and a tackle for loss.

    Considering starting nose guard Tyeler Davison is rated as the 91st out out of 123 defensive linemen by Pro Football Focus, there is room, we can argue, for Rush to earn more playing time.

    The Falcons have also made their “weekly Elliot Fry move.” The kicker has yo-yo'd on and off the practice squad nearly every week this season. This is the "cut" week for Fry. 

    Expect him to be resigned to the practice squad in the next week or so.

    Running back Caleb Huntley takes Fry's place on the practice squad. Huntley was an undrafted free agent out of Ball State who showed flashes of potential in the preseason. 

    Tight end Ryan Becker and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat have been released from the team off of injured reserve.

    Senat is particularly a disappointment as the former third-round pick only started two games in four seasons with the Falcons. He had a promising start to his career with 30 tackles as a rookie in 2018, but he only has four tackles since.

    The Falcons travel to Dallas this weekend to take on the Cowboys. Atlanta is 3-1 on the road this season and will face an angry team that was embarrassed by the Denver Broncos 30-16 on Sunday in a game that was much worse than the score indicated.

