Follow along with Falcon Report throughout the afternoon for live updates, highlights and drive-by-drive coverage.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Neither team is in playoff contention, meaning both are just playing for pride and draft positioning. The Falcons' postseason hopes came to an end last week in a loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite an improved performance from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Falcons were unable to punch the ball into the endzone against a talented Ravens defense. The 17-9 loss extended the Falcons' losing streak to four games.

As for the Cardinals, they are coming off a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a game that needed overtime. The Cardinals are also looking to snap a losing streak of five games.

Being this late into the season, both teams will have a number of players inactive. Big names include Cardinals' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Colt McCoy.

Here are the inactives for each team:

Falcons Inactives

TE Feleipe Franks

CB Rashad Fenton

DL Matt Dickerson

OL Elijah Wilkinson