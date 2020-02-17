The Falcon Report
Falcons add defensive line help in updated CBS Sports Mock Draft

Christian Crittenden

The mock drafts keep rolling in and if they are any indication of who the Falcons will be taking fans should be happy.

The vast majority of them have the Falcons taking some help along the defensive line, whether it is an edge rusher or a defensive tackle.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, two writers have them taking different help along the line.

Ryan Wilson has them taking Terrell Lewis an edge rusher from Alabama. Here is the reasoning

The Falcons 'D' played better down the stretch but the need for an edge rusher remains, especially with Vic Beasley in the final year of his contract. Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. After a strong Senior Bowl, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.

Lewis played in parts of three seasons at Alabama while missing the entire 2018 season due to injury. In 2019 he had career number with 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Many may remember him for the impact he made in the national championship game against Georgia in 2018 when he recorded 7 tackles and a huge sack in overtime.

He has suffered a few injuries while at Alabama, an arm injury during the 2017 season forced him to miss 10 games and he missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury. If he’s healthy at 6-feet-5 252, he should be able to make an impact, he also has the potential to drop in coverage.

Writer Will Brinson has the Falcons taking defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. Here is the reasoning behind it.

“After spending two first-round picks on offensive linemen last year, it stands to reason the Falcons are going to get some defensive help to keep Dan Quinn from finally getting fired. Kinlaw established himself at the Senior Bowl as worthy of going in the top 20.”

As noted Kinlaw really made a name for himself at the senior bowl. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he’s a force to be reconded with. This season he recorded 35 tackles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Kinlaw would slot in next to Grady Jarrett and can reek havoc in the backfield for years to come. 

