Skip to main content

Top 25 Under 25: Do Falcons Make the Cut?

One young defensive back shines bright along with the rest of the league’s budding stars

The entire National Football League is teeming with young talent. With stars like Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson shattering records, the NFL is in good hands for a long period of time.

But how do the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons match up in terms of young talent?

The 33rd Team released their annual list on the best 25 players around the league under the age of 25.

The Falcons only representative is cornerback A.J. Terrell, who ranked 16th on the list. He was one of eight players placed in the second tier of players, titled “Game-Changing Youngsters.”

The 23-year-old is entering his third pro season and has gotten better in every statistical category from year one to year two.

Terrell had a breakout season last year, allowing the fourth-fewest yards in coverage out of every defensive back with at least 1,000 snaps played. His lockdown coverage even showed up in the box score, as he racked up three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

The former Clemson Tiger was named Second Team All-Pro in 2021 and will now join forces with Casey Heyward, giving Atlanta one of the best tandems throughout the entire league.

Only 15 players are ranked higher than Terrell and are as followed:

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18503801
Play

Falcons QB Battle: An Early Favorite to Start Week 1?

According to reports, there's currently a favorite to win the starting job in Atlanta against New Orleans come Sept. 11

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Vick
Play

‘Shenanigans!’ Why’s Falcons Icon Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million?

Vick, 42, declared bankruptcy in the fallout of his conviction (and NFL suspension) for dogfighting.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
1237428919.0
Play

Falcons LB Corps: Worst in The NFL?

What's the outlook on the middle of Atlanta's defense?

By Daniel FlickJul 1, 2022
Jul 1, 2022

5. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

6. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

9. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

11. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

12. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

13. Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

With a strong 2022 season, Terrell can possibly overtake some of the people higher than him on the list.

USATSI_18503801
News

Falcons QB Battle: An Early Favorite to Start Week 1?

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
Vick
News

‘Shenanigans!’ Why’s Falcons Icon Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million?

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
1237428919.0
News

Falcons LB Corps: Worst in The NFL?

By Daniel FlickJul 1, 2022
Bradley Pinion
News

Falcons Sign Former Bucs Punter: Details

By Falcon Report StaffJun 30, 2022
Kyle Pitts
News

Fantastic Falcons: 3 MVP Candidates for Atlanta

By Daniel FlickJun 30, 2022
USATSI_18360203
News

Could Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

By Cole ThompsonJun 30, 2022
mccarron atl
News

Falcons Ex QB A.J. McCarron Eyes NFL Return: Could Atlanta Re-Sign?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
Avery Williams Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons RB Avery Williams Shares Thoughts on Position Switch

By Ethan HurwitzJun 29, 2022