Top 25 Under 25: Do Falcons Make the Cut?

One young defensive back shines bright along with the rest of the league’s budding stars

The entire National Football League is teeming with young talent. With stars like Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson shattering records, the NFL is in good hands for a long period of time.

But how do the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons match up in terms of young talent?

The 33rd Team released their annual list on the best 25 players around the league under the age of 25.

The Falcons only representative is cornerback A.J. Terrell, who ranked 16th on the list. He was one of eight players placed in the second tier of players, titled “Game-Changing Youngsters.”

The 23-year-old is entering his third pro season and has gotten better in every statistical category from year one to year two.

Terrell had a breakout season last year, allowing the fourth-fewest yards in coverage out of every defensive back with at least 1,000 snaps played. His lockdown coverage even showed up in the box score, as he racked up three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

The former Clemson Tiger was named Second Team All-Pro in 2021 and will now join forces with Casey Heyward, giving Atlanta one of the best tandems throughout the entire league.

Only 15 players are ranked higher than Terrell and are as followed:

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

5. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

6. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

9. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

11. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

12. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

13. Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

With a strong 2022 season, Terrell can possibly overtake some of the people higher than him on the list.