LOOK: Falcons Reveal Throwback Red Helmet Return

The helmets, which were originally worn by the 1966 Falcons, haven't been used since 2012.

Look good, feel good, play good.

Or at least, that’s what the Atlanta Falcons are hoping for following Wednesday’s reveal of brand-new red helmets. After teasing the return of the helmets during the schedule release, the team made the highly-anticipated announcement in style:

The Falcons last used the red helmets during the 2012 season, and will be wearing them for the first time since in week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. The helmets are throwbacks from Atlanta’s 1966 uniforms.

The return of the infamous red helmets was made possible by the NFL rescinding the one-helmet rule, which was enacted before the 2013 season as a method towards improving player safety. The league believed that a worn-in helmet would be safer for the players than brand new helmets that hadn’t been adjusted to the players’ heads.

With the policy since being revised, teams are allowed to use an alternate helmet to pair with alternate, classic, and/or color rush uniforms. In 2018, the NFL loosened restrictions on uniforms, providing teams with more jersey options, but didn’t alter the helmet policy until last summer.

The helmets come with a set of direct requirements, per release:

  • Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players
  • Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet.
  • Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet.
  • Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used.

The return of the red helmets has been very popular amongst Falcons fans, and has created an element of positivity surrounding the franchise as the calendar flips to June. Up next for the team is round two of OTAs, running Wednesday through Friday.

