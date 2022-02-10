Skip to main content

'We Have Failed': Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On NFL Diversity Hires

Arthur Blank pledges to do more for minority candidates in coaching and front office openings

The NFL remains at a crossroads when it comes to diversity. Following the hirings of Lovie Smith with the Houston Texans and Mike McDaniel with the Miami Dolphins, the NFL features five minority head coaches in a league made up 70 percent Black players. 

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed that disparity Wednesday from Los Angeles, site of Sunday's Super Bowl.

“We have failed when it comes to (hiring Black) head coaches,” Blank said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ve not made the kind of progress that we would like to see. So, I think what the commissioner (Roger Goodell) said ... is accurate. We’re going to have to take apart all pieces of the puzzles and examine every piece and make sure that we are doing all of this correctly.” 

Blank has served on the Rooney Rule committee ever since it was implemented in 2003. The rule states that team must interview at least one minority candidate for the open position before making a hire. 

The league has attempted to tweak the rule on more than one occasion in order to help with the hirings of more Black and minority candidates. In the past two hiring cycles, only four minority candidates have been hired to be a head coach. 

blank ryan
atl det blank smith
Arthur Blank
Terry Fontenot Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Terry Fontenot

"We believe in diversity," Commissioner Goodell said during his news conference outside SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. "We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job. 

Recommended Articles

C8079215-E2CA-42F9-863E-8505F2EAE27C
Play

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Falcons Mean More Relaxed Fans?

How stressed are fans of the Super Bowls teams?

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
Play

'We Have Failed': Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On NFL Diversity Hires

Arthur Blank pledged to do more for minority candidates in coaching and front office openings

Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Fixing the Falcons OL and DL
Play

Youth Movement: How Falcons Can Tweak Talent Around 36-Year-Old Matt Ryan?

Getting Younger Could Give The Falcons A Better Opportunity To Capitalize On Arthur Smiths' Points Of Emphasis, While Creating Necessary Depth.

Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022

"I think we have to continue to look and find and step back and say, 'We're not doing a good enough job here.' We need to find better solutions and better outcomes."

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started the coaching cycle search as the only Black head coach in the league. The Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera is Hispanic, while New York Jets' Robert Saleh is Lebanese-American.

Under Blank's ownership, the Falcons have never hired a full-time Black head coach. Following the firing of Dan Quinn, Atlanta named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the interim coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. The Falcons considered Morris a candidate before the job ultimately when to Arthur Smith

Atlanta did, however, hire Terry Fontenot as its general manager following the firing of Thomas Dimitroff.  

Blank said that he will "roll up his sleeves" to make sure there are more opportunities for minority candidates to be head coaches and take larger roles in the front office. 

“At the end of the day, you cannot have a situation where you have three Black coaches in the NFL out of 32 franchises where you have 70 percent-plus of your players are African-American,” Blank said. “It’s not a defendable position.”

C8079215-E2CA-42F9-863E-8505F2EAE27C
News

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Falcons Mean More Relaxed Fans?

10 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

'We Have Failed': Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On NFL Diversity Hires

Feb 10, 2022
Fixing the Falcons OL and DL
News

Youth Movement: How Falcons Can Tweak Talent Around 36-Year-Old Matt Ryan?

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17600414_168388359_lowres
News

Then and Now: Falcons Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

Feb 10, 2022
4803C67B-30C9-43DE-BB5E-5E501A7A79AE
News

2021 Re-Draft: Falcons Should've Taken Parsons Over Pitts?

Feb 10, 2022
blank ryan
News

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

Feb 10, 2022
jermaine j
News

Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year 2 of Pees?

Feb 10, 2022
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Fresh-Start' Trade Addressed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

Feb 10, 2022