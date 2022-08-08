Which Falcons Starters Will Play in Preseason Opener vs. Lions?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their second week of training camp practices. But unlike the first nine days, the Falcons are preparing for a game. Atlanta will take part in their first of three preseason games on Friday in a road match against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Most teams around the league will use their preseason opener as an audition for lower-tier players to showcase why they deserve a spot on a team's 53-man roster.

But coach Arthur Smith may use the Falcons' first preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the entire team. Smith told reporters following training camp practice on Saturday that everybody could play against the Lions "if they’re healthy."

"We’ll still have some real training camp practices next week, but it shifts," Smith said. "We’ll have to travel; we have to go play a game. But you’re balancing two things right, you’re getting ready to go play a preseason game, managing whatever kind of strategies you want, and how many reps for everybody."

The quarterback corps will be under a magnifying glass during the Falcons' pre-season opener against the Lions.

Smith would not share which quarterback will receive the most reps in Detroit. But he plans to have all three quarterbacks see the field on Friday.

The Falcons will open the 2022 regular season with Marcus Mariota starting under center. But it may not be long before rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder takes the reins as Atlanta's starter at some point during the season.

The Falcons' preseason opener will be the first opportunity for hybrid quarterback prospect Feleipe Franks to make his case as to why he should be in the midst of Smith's game plan throughout the season.

"The mindset is that everybody’s got to get ready to play," Smith said. "How long will be determined by a couple of different factors, but we’ll keep that in-house. I promise, if everybody’s healthy, we’ll play.”