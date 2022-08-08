Skip to main content

Which Falcons Starters Will Play in Preseason Opener vs. Lions?

With their first preseason game coming up, coach Arthur Smith says everybody could play against the Lions on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their second week of training camp practices. But unlike the first nine days, the Falcons are preparing for a game. Atlanta will take part in their first of three preseason games on Friday in a road match against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. 

Most teams around the league will use their preseason opener as an audition for lower-tier players to showcase why they deserve a spot on a team's 53-man roster. 

But coach Arthur Smith may use the Falcons' first preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the entire team. Smith told reporters following training camp practice on Saturday that everybody could play against the Lions "if they’re healthy."

"We’ll still have some real training camp practices next week, but it shifts," Smith said. "We’ll have to travel; we have to go play a game. But you’re balancing two things right, you’re getting ready to go play a preseason game, managing whatever kind of strategies you want, and how many reps for everybody."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
Play

Falcons Coach Explains Difference Between Matt Ryan & Marcus Mariota

The team is transitioning to a new quarterback after 14 seasons.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
usa_today_18768074.0
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Standout Position Group

The second level of Atlanta's defense has several new faces from a year ago.

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mykal Walker
Play

Falcons LB Mykal Walker Stepping Up To The Plate in 2022?

Walker has a tall task ahead of him this season.

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The quarterback corps will be under a magnifying glass during the Falcons' pre-season opener against the Lions.

Smith would not share which quarterback will receive the most reps in Detroit. But he plans to have all three quarterbacks see the field on Friday. 

The Falcons will open the 2022 regular season with Marcus Mariota starting under center. But it may not be long before rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder takes the reins as Atlanta's starter at some point during the season. 

The Falcons' preseason opener will be the first opportunity for hybrid quarterback prospect Feleipe Franks to make his case as to why he should be in the midst of Smith's game plan throughout the season.

"The mindset is that everybody’s got to get ready to play," Smith said. "How long will be determined by a couple of different factors, but we’ll keep that in-house. I promise, if everybody’s healthy, we’ll play.”

Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons Coach Explains Difference Between Matt Ryan & Marcus Mariota

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
usa_today_18768074.0
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Standout Position Group

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
Mykal Walker
News

Falcons LB Mykal Walker Stepping Up To The Plate in 2022?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
gettyimages-1242345071-612x612
News

Falcons TE Coach on Rookie John FitzPatrick: ‘Extremely Smart Player’

By Ethan Hurwitz21 hours ago
nhp0tn6rljj8vk5ww2fy
News

Falcons Sign Another Chicago Bears Ex, Adding to DL Depth

By Falcon Report Staff23 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Provides Mental Health Update

By Jeremy BrenerAug 7, 2022 11:43 AM EDT
Bradley Pinion
News

Punters Are People Too: Falcons' Bradley Pinion Off to Strong Start

By Arnav SharmaAug 7, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
t_153f0aa39ee847d5a88a03b871739949_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_Freelancer_073021FALCONSPHOTO75
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Center Competition Back On; D-Line Suffers Another Injury

By Daniel FlickAug 6, 2022 3:25 PM EDT