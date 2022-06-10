Skip to main content

Can Falcons WR Bryan Edwards Become 'Star' Next to Kyle Pitts?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

The Atlanta Falcons boosted their receiving corps this offseason by trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

CBS Sports seems to see a successful season in the making for Edwards, as the site released a list Thursday of under-the-radar NFC players who could reach new heights in the 2022-23 season.

Here's what the list had to say about Edwards and how be could become a star in the offense alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts:

Julio Jones was sent packing in 2021, Russell Gage left in 2022 free agency for the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Calvin Ridley won't be allowed to see the field until 2023, at the earliest, following an indefinite suspension stemming from gambling on NFL games. That leaves the primary receiving target as former first-round pick Kyle Pitts, a worthy one, but more is needed, and especially in the post-Matt Ryan era that will see Marcus Mariota attempt to do in Atlanta what he couldn't do for the Tennessee Titans or Las Vegas Raiders: prove he's a QB1. Edwards is in a tough spot, but one he should relish, because here's a chance to become a star beside Pitts.

Last season with the Raiders, Edwards was overshadowed by elite slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who had a breakout year of his own as Vegas overcame numerous obstacles to make it to the postseason.

In 17 games, Edwards still produced a solid 34 catches, 571 receiving yards, and three scores to go along with a 16.8 yards-per-catch average. The 2020 third-round pick out of South Carolina could see more production starting this September, as defenses will continue to have eyes focused on Pitts, who commanded the fifth-most targets amongst tight ends (110) as a rookie last season. 

Edwards will get his first real chance to show some chemistry with new quarterback Marcus Mariota when the Falcons open up the season at home against a heated NFC South rival in the New Orleans Saints. 

