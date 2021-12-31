Falcons at Bills GAMEDAY: 2 Roster Moves; Playoffs Realistic?

Falcons at Bills GAMEDAY: Atlanta Signs 6-7 O-Lineman, Activates Tyeler Davison; Playoffs Realistic?
The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) have a 12.3% chance of defeating the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Atlanta’s final road game of the season, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Falcons can still make the playoffs if they win out and have a few teams win or lose along the way.
They will do so with at least two just-engineered roster moves.
They have signed offensive lineman Rick Leonard to the 53-man roster and have activated defensive lineman Tyeler Davison from the Reserve/COVID List.
Leonard was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-7, 311-pound offensive lineman spent Weeks 11-13 of this season on Atlanta’s practice squad.
The last time Atlanta won back-to-back games this season was in Week 5 and 7 against the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. The Dirty Birds defeated the Detroit Lions last week, 20-16.
"That has been our ethos. Find a way to win," head coach Arthur Smith said after the Lions game. "We're trying to create a culture of winning, of playing as a team and playing smart, situational football."
Here's what needs to happen to get the Falcons in the postseason:
*Atlanta defeats the Bills and the New Orleans Saints
*Philadelphia Eagles lose to Washington Football Team Sunday and Dallas Cowboys (Week 18)
As Atlanta looks to get back to .500, the playoffs could be a possibility.
*Minnesota Vikings lose to Green Bay Packers Sunday or Chicago Bears (Week 18)
Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs since 2018, where it loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 15-10.
FUN FACT: The Falcons have won four of their five last matchups against the Bills.
RECORD: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (9-6)
LINE: Buffalo -14.5, Total 44.
BETTING TRENDS: Atlanta is 6-9 against the spread.
GAME TIME: Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game
THE FINAL WORD: "It's the National Football League, every win is hard, and I'm proud of our guys," Smith said.