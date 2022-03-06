Absentee Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has finally broken his long silence with a pair of tweets that, in my opinion, have every reason to raise the ire of Falcons fans.

Ridley, counted on in 2021 to perform Maybe as Atlanta’s very best player, instead took his leave from his employer, citing mental health challenges.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons, the media and the fans, in my observation of the situation, were appropriately respectful of Ridley’s claim.

That respect continued on even as the Falcons fought their way to a losing season.

That respect continued on into the postseason, even as word leaked that Ridley would embrace a “fresh start” - meaning, in short, that if he found himself traded to, say, the New England Patriots or the Dallas Cowboys, maybe his mental health challenges would be …

I don’t know; more manageable?

And now, on Saturday, comes Ridley hinting at his intention to continue playing football in 2021.

“Football is life,” Ridley stated.

Unfortunately, he did not state that “Atlanta Falcons football is life.”

And in apparent response to Falcons fans begging him to return to Atlanta, and fans of other teams begging him to join their squad, Ridley posted an emoji that suggests he’s laughing really, really hard. So hard, he's crying.

But Calvin …

What’s so funny about mental health concerns?

What’s so funny about Falcons fans wanting you to stay in Atlanta?

What’s so funny about Atlanta team officials (privately and politely) wondering why you can’t come to work and let your employer help you with your issues?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NFL players have developed a habit of believing that cryptic tweets are “cool” or “powerful.” Sadly, what they actually often are are “deceptive” and “teasing.”

Atlanta Falcons fans - as “stockholders” of a sort - deserve real communication from one of the company’s most pivotal figures.

“Cryptic” and “cute,” Calvin, doesn’t cut it.