Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley Breaks Silence; Return? Trade? ‘Cryptic’ & ‘Cute’ Is Insulting

Absentee Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has finally broken his long silence with a pair of tweets that, in my opinion, have every reason to raise the ire of Falcons fans.

Ridley, counted on in 2021 to perform Maybe as Atlanta’s very best player, instead took his leave from his employer, citing mental health challenges.

9DB94DC5-A4A4-4F44-A7C8-28B5CBC5C39A
Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley

The Falcons, the media and the fans, in my observation of the situation, were appropriately respectful of Ridley’s claim.

That respect continued on even as the Falcons fought their way to a losing season.

That respect continued on into the postseason, even as word leaked that Ridley would embrace a “fresh start” - meaning, in short, that if he found himself traded to, say, the New England Patriots or the Dallas Cowboys, maybe his mental health challenges would be … 

I don’t know; more manageable?

And now, on Saturday, comes Ridley hinting at his intention to continue playing football in 2021.

“Football is life,” Ridley stated.

Unfortunately, he did not state that “Atlanta Falcons football is life.”

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Scouting RBs, Meet Top Names At Combine

Atlanta is meeting with several of the top running backs in Indianapolis

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
kalia davis
Play

NFL Draft: Will Falcons Take Richie Grant's College Teammate Kalia Davis?

Could the ex-UCF defensive lineman make Atlanta his next home?

By Falcon Report Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_15385348
Play

NFL Draft: Would Georgia WR George Pickens Fix Falcons Problem?

Georgia's George Pickens should be in play for the Atlanta Falcons

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
Mar 4, 2022

And in apparent response to Falcons fans begging him to return to Atlanta, and fans of other teams begging him to join their squad, Ridley posted an emoji that suggests he’s laughing really, really hard. So hard, he's crying.

But Calvin … 

What’s so funny about mental health concerns?

What’s so funny about Falcons fans wanting you to stay in Atlanta?

What’s so funny about Atlanta team officials (privately and politely) wondering why you can’t come to work and let your employer help you with your issues?

arthur ridley
Calvin Ridley vs. Washington
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons

NFL players have developed a habit of believing that cryptic tweets are “cool” or “powerful.” Sadly, what they actually often are are “deceptive” and “teasing.” 

Atlanta Falcons fans - as “stockholders” of a sort - deserve real communication from one of the company’s most pivotal figures.

“Cryptic” and “cute,” Calvin, doesn’t cut it.

NFL
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Scouting RBs, Meet Top Names At Combine

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
kalia davis
News

NFL Draft: Will Falcons Take Richie Grant's College Teammate Kalia Davis?

By Falcon Report Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_15385348
News

NFL Draft: Would Georgia WR George Pickens Fix Falcons Problem?

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
amari cooper
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Amari Cooper Cut By Cowboys? Should Falcons Sign?

By Falcon Report StaffMar 4, 2022
tyquan thornton
News

NFL Combine: 5 'Prime-Time' Winners Being Scouted by Falcons

By David HarrisonMar 4, 2022
nfl covid mask
News

Atlanta Falcons and NFL: 'Back to Normal' With No COVID Protocol Rules?

By Mike FisherMar 3, 2022
Jameson Williams Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
News

Who Are Falcons Meeting With at NFL Scouting Combine, and Why?

By Timm HammMar 3, 2022
burks
Draft

Hog Hunter: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks to 'Attack' Combine; Falcons Draft Pick?

By Cole ThompsonMar 3, 2022