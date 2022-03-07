With Calvin Ridley Out, What Does Falcons Cap Space Situation Look Like?

The Falcons have freed up over $11 million after his suspension.

With the NFL suspending Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley indefinitely after betting on games in the 2021 season, the team faces an interesting situation leading into free agency when the new league year kicks off March 16.

Before Ridley's suspension was announced, the Falcons were $7 million over the cap. However, with his salary of just over $11.1 million coming off the books for 2022, the team is now in the black, just over $3.8 million under the cap heading into free agency, according to Spotrac.

What the team will do with the cap space remains to be seen, but there is now a massive need for pass-catchers with Ridley set to be sidelined for all of 2022.

Ridley played in five games last season before leaving the organization to work on off-field concerns. According to Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the fifth-year receiver has stayed away from the facility since his departure in Week 6.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage are set to hit the open market, and the Falcons could choose to use this cap relief to retain one or both of the talented skill players, who were two of the top three players in scrimmage yards last season.

The team could also decide to bring in some new blood in free agency with a talented receiver class that includes Mike Williams from the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears and Atlanta native Michael Gallup from the Dallas Cowboys.

So, if there's any good to come from the Ridley suspension, his absence opens a door filled with opportunities and flexibility for the Falcons moving into 2022 and beyond.