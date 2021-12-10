Falcons At Panthers GAMEDAY: Atlanta Needs 100 Yards Rushing

With a two-game losing streak, Atlanta needs to stay with the run and throw away the pass against Carolina.

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time this season and took a step back from playoff discussion. A loss to the Carolina Panthers would put another nail in the coffin.

There's a simple solution. Run the ball.

"We want to run the ball. So, let's do it," running back Cordarrelle Patterson said. "Why can't we rush for over a 100 yards a game? Why can't we beat those guys?"

While the Falcons offense has only rushed for over 100 yards in two out their five wins, who's to say Atlanta doesn't win more games if it had relied on the run.

Just look at what the Washington Football Team has done. Washington runs the ball and kills clock. The nation's capitol is on a four-game win streak, thanks to a strong run game.

"Honestly [the run] has been there these last two weeks," Patterson said. "We just gotta continue to push every day just to show the coaches we can run the ball."

Atlanta is 1-3 in its last four games. Quarterback Matt Ryan has one touchdown and five interceptions in that span. It's safe to say the passing game isn't working and it's time to give the run a chance.

FUN FACT: Falcons running back Mike Davis was a part of the Carolina Panthers from 2019-20. Davis would start in place of Christian McCaffrey when Carolina's No. 1 back was injured.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-7)

ODDS: Carolina is -2.5. Total is 42.

BETTING TRENDS: Atlanta is 5-7 against the spread.

GAME TIME: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game

THE FINAL WORD: "Can you play complimentary? Can you win the field position? Can you not turn it over, or have self-inflicted wounds," head coach Arthur Smith said describing a "complete game". "You've got to get down there and score."