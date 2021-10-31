Falcons BREAKING vs. Panthers: Calvin Ridley OUT; Inactives & Injuries

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing a key offensive weapon against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

The Atlanta Falcons will unexpectedly be without their top wide receiver in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. The team announced Sunday morning Calvin Ridley will not dress due to a personal matter.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also reported Ridley will miss Sunday's game.

Ridley didn't travel with the team to London three weeks ago due to a personal matter. The details of those personal matters or if it's the same "matter" was not disclosed.

Ridley has been a bit of a disappointment this season, but his absence still leaves a giant hole in the Falcons offense. He has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this year. Ridley has at least 10 targets in each of his last four games and led the Falcons with 10 targets last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year, Ridley posted eight catches for 136 yards.

Without Ridley, Tajae Sharpe will be active on Sunday for the Falcons. Sharpe has 10 catches for 100 yards this season.

Joining Ridley, running back Wayne Gallman, linebacker Dorian Etheridge, defensive lineman John Cominsky, offensive lineman Josh Anders, and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham are inactive in Week 8.

For the Panthers, cornerback CJ Henderson, linebacker Kamal Martin, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and wide receiver Terrace Marshall are inactive.

These two teams are heading in opposite directions coming into Week 8. The Falcons have won three of the last four while the Panthers have dropped four straight.

If the Falcons win, they will move above the .500 mark for the first time since Week 17 of the 2017 season. They will also finish October with a 3-1 record. The Falcons haven't posted a winning record in a month with at least four games since December 2019.

Both historically and recently, the Falcons have dominated the series against the Panthers. Atlanta is 33-19, including 9-3 since 2015, against Carolina. The Falcons have won nine of the last 11 in the series.

But Carolina won, 23-16, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year. Mike Davis, who signed a two-year contract with the Falcons this past offseason, accounted for 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers in that victory.

The Falcons won the rematch last season, almost exactly a year ago on Oct. 29, in Charlotte, 25-17.

That was Atlanta's last win against a division opponent. The Falcons went 1-5 against the NFC South last season and are 0-1 to begin 2021. The Panthers were also 1-5 versus the NFC South in 2020 but are 1-0 this year.

Matt Ryan has started 17 of Atlanta's 33 wins against its northern division rival. Ryan is 17-9 with 39 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his career versus the Panthers. With 227 passing yards Sunday, Ryan will have more yards against Carolina than any other team in the league during his career.

Matt Rhule, who is in his second season, is 1-1 against the Falcons. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has never faced the Falcons in his four-year career.