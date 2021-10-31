Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Falcons BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Stepping Away' From Football

    The Atlanta Falcons will be missing a key offensive weapon for the forseeable future.
    Author:

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was a surprise scratch ahead of today's game against the Carolina Panthers with a personal matter.

    But now it appears Ridley's absence could be extended.

    The Falcons wide receiver released a statement on Twitter that he will be "stepping away from football."

    Ridley did not travel with the team for its Week 5 contest in London against the New York Jets and missed his second game of the season Sunday.

    Ridley didn't travel with the team to London three weeks ago due to a personal matter. The details of those personal matters or if it's the same "matter" was not disclosed.

    Ridley has been a bit of a disappointment this season, but his absence still leaves a giant hole in the Falcons offense. He has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this year. Ridley has at least 10 targets in each of his last four games and led the Falcons with 10 targets last week against the Miami Dolphins.

    Against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year, Ridley posted eight catches for 136 yards.

    With Ridley out of the lineup for the forseeable future, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts becomes the top target in the offense, and wide receivers Russell Gage, Olamide Zacchaeus and Tajae Sharpe should see more action.

    It's uncertain as to how long Ridley will sit out, but what's most important is that it appears that his teammates and organization are supporting the former Alabama wide receiver during this difficult time.

