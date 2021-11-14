Falcons Allow Opening TD to Cowboys

The Cowboys are off to a fast start against the Falcons, but Koo answers.

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are at 6-2 Dallas in a Week 10 contest at AT&T Stadium on Sunday and the Cowboys are off to a fast start. ... with Atlanta managing to answer early.

The Falcons need to find a way to match Dallas, which from a Cowboys perspective need to get back to its old scoring ways after an abysmal performance last week at home against Denver. In Week 9, Dallas managed just 16 points, all during the second half after the game was well out of reach.

Against Atlanta, Dallas needed a quick start offensively and the Cowboys got it.

But the Falcons did respond.

In the first quarter, the Cowboys took the first possession of the game from their own 27 after a 25-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard.

Dallas then marched 73 yards down the field in just eight plays and 3:18 for a 13-yard Dak Prescott touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb for the first score of the game.

Lamb also contributed a 37-yard completion on the drive to put the Cowboys in Atlanta territory on a second-down play from the Dallas 30.

On the scoring drive, Prescott went 3-for-5 for 61 yards while Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard combined for three carries for 12 yards.

The Cowboys' defense then attempted to do what it couldn't do last week against Denver, and that's hold the opposing team out of the end zone.

But quarterback Matt Ryan did mount a drive culminating in a Younghoe Koo field goal, so Dallas leads Atlanta 7-3 early.