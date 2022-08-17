Skip to main content

Falcons-Lions DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

Falcon Report breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Falcons' playing time on defense in Atlanta's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

With the Atlanta Falcons celebrating their exciting 27-23 win against the Detroit Lions, it's worth remembering that preseason is often more so about evaluating the players rather than the team.

One of the most telling ways to evaluate the status of players on the roster bubble is by analyzing snap counts. These values provide insight into the standings of players, with second- and third-team players generally getting more time to prove themselves in a game setting than starters.

All the defensive players in terms of snap count were as such:

Not pictured: linebacker Nate Landman and defensive back Dee Alford led the defense in snap count with 69 (87%) and 46 (58%) snaps respectively.

FalconsWeek1PreseasonDefenseSC
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18759773
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Very Pleased' With Rookie Pass Rushers

Falcons outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone are hoping for more quality results against the New York Jets Monday.

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Vernon_3224
Play

Falcons Trim Roster to 85: Who Got Cut?

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
pitts first td
Play

Falcons Coach Reveals 'Challenge' of Covering Star Kyle Pitts: Harder in Year 2?

On the heels of a historic rookie season, Pitts has shined in training camp.

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago

With the Lions starting offense getting just one drive, the Falcons starting defense largely reflected the same personnel change.

The game was primarily led by the team's second-team defense. Though the defense had trouble stopping Detroit backup quarterback David Blough's consistent short passing attack at points, the defensive line was able to provide enough pressure to limit him to 141 yards on 28 attempts for just five yards per attempt.

In the process, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, who compressed the pocket throughout the evening, and linebacker Jordan Brailford recorded 0.5 sack each.

Of all defenders, Alford likely made his presence felt the most; the undrafted free agent accumulated eight total tackles and a pass defended.

The Falcons are set to play their next preseason game Monday at 8 p.m. against the New York Jets on ESPN.

USATSI_18759773
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Very Pleased' With Rookie Pass Rushers

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
Vernon_3224
News

Falcons Trim Roster to 85: Who Got Cut?

By Falcon Report Staff17 hours ago
pitts first td
News

Falcons Coach Reveals 'Challenge' of Covering Star Kyle Pitts: Harder in Year 2?

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
E3EGHrfWYAAzu4t
News

Falcons DT Ta'Quon Graham Making 'The Big Jump'?

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
A.J. Terrell
News

Falcons All-Pro CB A.J. Terrell: Room For Improvement?

By Daniel FlickAug 16, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
RaheemMorris
News

Falcons Ex Named Top 5 Coach; Atlanta Mistake?

By Daniel FlickAug 15, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
KhaDarel Hodge
News

Wide Receiver Watch: Which Falcons WRs Face Roster Bubble?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 15, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Top 100 NFL Player?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 15, 2022 8:00 AM EDT