Falcons-Lions DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

With the Atlanta Falcons celebrating their exciting 27-23 win against the Detroit Lions, it's worth remembering that preseason is often more so about evaluating the players rather than the team.

One of the most telling ways to evaluate the status of players on the roster bubble is by analyzing snap counts. These values provide insight into the standings of players, with second- and third-team players generally getting more time to prove themselves in a game setting than starters.

All the defensive players in terms of snap count were as such:

Not pictured: linebacker Nate Landman and defensive back Dee Alford led the defense in snap count with 69 (87%) and 46 (58%) snaps respectively.

With the Lions starting offense getting just one drive, the Falcons starting defense largely reflected the same personnel change.

The game was primarily led by the team's second-team defense. Though the defense had trouble stopping Detroit backup quarterback David Blough's consistent short passing attack at points, the defensive line was able to provide enough pressure to limit him to 141 yards on 28 attempts for just five yards per attempt.

In the process, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, who compressed the pocket throughout the evening, and linebacker Jordan Brailford recorded 0.5 sack each.

Of all defenders, Alford likely made his presence felt the most; the undrafted free agent accumulated eight total tackles and a pass defended.

The Falcons are set to play their next preseason game Monday at 8 p.m. against the New York Jets on ESPN.