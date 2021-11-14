Is Falcons Defense Underrated? Cowboys About to Find Out

Atlanta's defense isn't flashy but it has proven to be able to help seal victories.

Right now, the Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of the NFC pack, but have a promising season within reach. The team is 4-4 and currently sits with the seventh seed in the NFC. If the season were to end today, the Falcons would qualify to play in the Wild Card round.

But the season doesn't end today. It continues today with a challenge: a visit to Dallas to play the 6-2 Cowboys.

A continuation of Atlanta's success very well might start with its defense. Coordinator Dean Pees' defense isn't elite, in talent or by the numbers.

But it is developing. It is helping.

The Falcons offense has proven it can rack up 27 points here and 30 points there, but the defense has been there to keep the team in games as well. Atlanta has won three out of its four games when it keeps the score margin a one-possession game.

Whether it's only allowing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to rush for 50 yards [his second-lowest number this season] or forcing two interceptions from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the defense has made stops when needed and helped the offense pull away with wins.

Atlanta's next challenge is the Cowboys. "America's Team" is arguably the hardest matchup head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons have had since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Atlanta outside linebacker James Vaughters, his mindset is to just go 1-0.

"It's going t be a big one for us," Vaughters said about the upcoming game against Dallas. "Being in the situation that we are in, trying to get above .500. We don't want anything more than to go 1-0 this week."

And if Atlanta can do that? This defense might jump from being "underrated'' ... to being "rated.''