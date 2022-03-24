Could Falcons Draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams in attendance for Cincinnati's Pro Day headlined by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Atlanta Falcons will spend most of the day on Thursday scouting players at the University of Cincinnati's Pro Day. Three days after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta's scouting department will keep tabs on quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder.

Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

Several key members of the Falcons' brass were in attendance, including head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career earning his second consecutive AAC Offensive Player of the Year honor while leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most intriguing draft prospects for the class of 2022.

"I played five years, so I have the most experience," Ridder said at the NFL Combine when asked if he was the most ready prospect. "I've played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically."

Despite signing Marcus Mariota, the Falcons are one of several teams who can take a quarterback with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. But similar to their failed pursuit for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Ridder becomes an option.

Marcus Mariota Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan

The Carolina Panthers interviewed Ridder at the combine and hold the No. 6 selection. The Falcons are entering the draft with their highest selection at pick No. 8. In addition to the Panthers, Ridder revealed that he also held interviews with the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other notable prospects participating in Cincinnati's Pro Day other than Ridder are defensive backs Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant, both of which should also be on the Falcons radar at some point during the draft.