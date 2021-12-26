WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board

It's his 11th touchdown of the season.

After being snubbed by a Pro Bowl selection earlier in the week, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is looking to prove his haters wrong.

Early in the second quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Patterson found the end zone for the 11th time this season on a 5-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-inches.

The touchdown capped off a nine-play, 54-yard drive as the Falcons took the lead with just under 11 minutes in the second quarter.

It was a very balanced drive with seven players gaining yards.

Considering the team's inability to score in the red zone last week, it's refreshing to see that the team is learning from its mistakes.

For Patterson, he's started off slow today with just four carries for 11 yards, but that isn't reflective of the impact he's had on the Falcons offense this season.

As a unit, the offense has scored 27 touchdowns this season, and Patterson has accounted for 11 of them.

While the Falcons have bleak odds of making it to the playoffs, if they want to realize those playoff chances, Patterson will be important to the team's success.

Despite sitting at 6-8, one game back of the seventh seed, the Falcons must find a way to surpass the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons have no more room for error. They have to win out, beating the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Saints to have a chance at the postseason.

The Falcons lead 7-3 over the Detroit Lions in the middle of the second quarter.