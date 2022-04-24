Falcons Draft: Could Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt Could Fix Run Defense?

Georgia Bulldogs DT Devonte Wyatt is an elite defender who could provide a dynamic duo playing next to Grady Jarrett for the Atlanta Falcons.

It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons need to upgrade their defensive line.

Heading into the draft, the Falcons' defensive line currently consists of Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham, and Anthony Rush.

Some of Atlanta's best defenses over the years started with a strong defensive line. However, last season saw the Falcons' defense get run over, finishing last in the league in sacks.

So could Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt be on the Falcons' radar?

Passing Game

The first thing that stands out when looking at Devonte Wyatt is that he is a very good athlete in the middle of an all-time great Georgia defense.

Standing at 6-2, 307 pounds, he displays truly incredible burst and quickness for a man his size. One of his strengths, of course, is his athleticism, which was on display when Georgia used him as a QB spy.

His movement skills and lateral agility allow him to track down quarterbacks escaping the pocket. His stop and go and change of direction really flash in these situations. He has very good short-area quickness and foot quickness. His short-area quickness and movement skills allow him to be effective in the twist and stunt game. His hip bend on the edge really helps him in this department. Wyatt has very good closing speed and burst and can take down the quarterback in a hurry.

Another positive trait of Wyatt's game is his versatility. He can play all the interior positions and not miss a beat. He has good awareness and will get his hands up to knock down passes when he can't reach the quarterback. He wins in multiple ways when pass-rushing, which can include a bull rush or push and pull technique. Sometimes it’s just a simple swim move or slapping the lineman's hands away.

Run Game

Wyatt really shines in this facet as well. He has the lateral agility and movement skills to traverse through gaps to take down ball carriers. He constantly makes plays outside of the tackle box and even makes tackles on the perimeter. His closing speed is very good on stretch run plays.

He will stack a lineman, look to the left or right, and locate the ball carrier to make tackles. Wyatt's short-area quickness shows up when he explodes through gaps on reach blocks and gets skinny to take down ball carriers.

Wyatt displays a strong anchor and base when he is combo blocked. He doesn’t get pushed back in those situations. He plays through contact very well and will make tackles even when linemen are blocking him.

He gets his hands inside to the chest plate consistently and will use his long arms to keep blockers away from his frame. He flashed the ability to push linemen into the intended run gap and into the running back.

Bottom Line

Wyatt has the athletic ability that defensive line coaches look for especially in the interior. Wyatt's movement skills present not only a high ceiling but a high floor as a prospect. His production improved drastically over his senior season. He is a 1st-round caliber talent who immediately upgrades the interior of any NFL team. If he somehow slips to the top of the second round to No. 43, the Falcons should strongly consider selecting him.