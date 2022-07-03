Source: Falcons Scouting Small-School CB For 2023 NFL Draft

Atlanta may be the next home of a Division II star

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the deepest secondaries in the entire National Football League. With young superstar A.J. Terrell and veteran Casey Heyward, the cornerbacks in Atlanta are sure to give passing attacks fits in 2022.

But what about in 2023?

The Falcons have three cornerbacks hitting the open market next March, so the scouting department may be getting a head start on next year’s rookie class.

A source tells Falcon Report that the Falcons have expressed interest in and have begun scouting Franklin Pierce University cornerback Qudair Sims, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sims, a junior from Mount Holly, New Jersey, previously played at Monroe College before transferring to the Ravens in 2019. He was one of the standouts of a Franklin Pierce team that suffered an 0-10 record last year.

The Falcons are not wary of Division II products, as they brought in two players for their summer programs that played at that level, including Virginia State’s Will Adams and Ferris State’s Jared Bernhardt.

The 6-3 cornerback recorded four interceptions last season with FPU and has spoken with scouts from both Atlanta and the San Francisco 49ers.

Teams are already beginning their draft work for the 2023 class and a recent mock draft as the Falcons take a potential franchise-changing player in next year’s first round.

The Falcons last crop of rookies should be able to change the direction of this franchise after losing longtime quarterback Matt Ryan via trade.

Although we are still 10 weeks out from the start of 2022, it seems the scouts in the Falcons organization never rest when it comes to improving the team.