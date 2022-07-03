Skip to main content

Source: Falcons Scouting Small-School CB For 2023 NFL Draft

Atlanta may be the next home of a Division II star

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the deepest secondaries in the entire National Football League. With young superstar A.J. Terrell and veteran Casey Heyward, the cornerbacks in Atlanta are sure to give passing attacks fits in 2022.

But what about in 2023?

The Falcons have three cornerbacks hitting the open market next March, so the scouting department may be getting a head start on next year’s rookie class.

A source tells Falcon Report that the Falcons have expressed interest in and have begun scouting Franklin Pierce University cornerback Qudair Sims, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sims, a junior from Mount Holly, New Jersey, previously played at Monroe College before transferring to the Ravens in 2019. He was one of the standouts of a Franklin Pierce team that suffered an 0-10 record last year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons to Pick No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft, Says NFL Analyst

Could the Falcons really be the NFL's worst team this upcoming season?

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
usa_today_18271760.0
Play

Falcons Rookie Named Atlanta's X-Factor

The Falcons are looking for early returns from their first-round pick.

By Daniel Flick8 hours ago
8 hours ago
15118766
Play

Julio Jones Next Team: Top Odds Include Falcons & Cowboys

Will Julio head back to Atlanta?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
23 hours ago

The Falcons are not wary of Division II products, as they brought in two players for their summer programs that played at that level, including Virginia State’s Will Adams and Ferris State’s Jared Bernhardt.

The 6-3 cornerback recorded four interceptions last season with FPU and has spoken with scouts from both Atlanta and the San Francisco 49ers.

Teams are already beginning their draft work for the 2023 class and a recent mock draft as the Falcons take a potential franchise-changing player in next year’s first round.

The Falcons last crop of rookies should be able to change the direction of this franchise after losing longtime quarterback Matt Ryan via trade.

Although we are still 10 weeks out from the start of 2022, it seems the scouts in the Falcons organization never rest when it comes to improving the team.  

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons to Pick No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft, Says NFL Analyst

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick2 hours ago
usa_today_18271760.0
News

Falcons Rookie Named Atlanta's X-Factor

By Daniel Flick8 hours ago
15118766
News

Julio Jones Next Team: Top Odds Include Falcons & Cowboys

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
USATSI_18360083
News

No 'Big Difference' Between Falcons Drake London and Colts 2nd-Rounder?

By Daniel FlickJul 2, 2022
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Betting on Games 'Strokes the Deepest Fears' of League, Says NFL Agent

By Ethan HurwitzJul 2, 2022
A.J. Terrell
News

Top 25 Under 25: Do Falcons Make the Cut?

By Ethan HurwitzJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18503801
News

Falcons QB Battle: An Early Favorite to Start Week 1?

By Cole ThompsonJul 1, 2022
Vick
News

‘Shenanigans!’ Why’s Falcons Icon Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million?

By Mike FisherJul 1, 2022