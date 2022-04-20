NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Select Alabama Offensive Lineman Evan Neal; Does He Fit?

The task ahead of Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is straightforward: add talent, regardless of position. The Falcons’ roster is in need of an overhaul at several different positions, enabling the team to adopt a “best player available” strategy.

In NFL Network’s latest mock draft, the Falcons were tabbed to select Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal. Standing a towering 6-7, 337-pounds, Neal is viewed as an outstanding athlete with excellent versatility, as he started at three different positions (left tackle, left guard, and right tackle) in three years for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama director of sports science Matt Rhea raved about Neal last offseason. “At his size, he is the most impressive lower body power athlete we have ever seen,” Rhea said.

Rhea isn’t alone in his praise of Neal. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban described Neal as “ a bit of a perfectionist in terms of how he goes about things. He’s very assignment-conscious. He doesn’t make a lot of mental errors.

“This guy does just about everything that you would like for the best players in your program to do to set a good example for other players.”

Neal’s Fit in Atlanta

Atlanta’s offensive line ranked 19th in sacks allowed in 2021. Rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield led the league in sacks allowed with 11, with right tackle Kaleb McGary close behind (tied-second most sacks allowed) with nine. The Falcons have a decision to make on McGary’s fifth year option, though it’s likely 2022 is his final season in Atlanta.

That’s where Neal comes into play. With his ability to play both guard and tackle at a high level, Neal can slide in and replace either Mayfield or McGary as a rookie. Neal’s athleticism makes him a good fit for Atlanta’s wide-zone offense, as he can thrive in space.

Neal can be an instant-impact starter in year one and for the foreseeable future, making him a perfect fit for an Atlanta team in need of foundational pieces.