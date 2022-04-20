Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Select Alabama Offensive Lineman Evan Neal; Does He Fit?

Can Neal’s game translate to Atlanta’s offense?

The task ahead of Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is straightforward: add talent, regardless of position. The Falcons’ roster is in need of an overhaul at several different positions, enabling the team to adopt a “best player available” strategy.

D833A44B-3ABD-4858-A6F9-9C33218E9933

Terry Fontenot

EA595D7B-18C7-44C8-A9AD-5C6372822CF1

Evan Neal

613FAF07-B691-4DDA-BB92-3D6262EC5177

Evan Neal

In NFL Network’s latest mock draft, the Falcons were tabbed to select Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal. Standing a towering 6-7, 337-pounds, Neal is viewed as an outstanding athlete with excellent versatility, as he started at three different positions (left tackle, left guard, and right tackle) in three years for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama director of sports science Matt Rhea raved about Neal last offseason. “At his size, he is the most impressive lower body power athlete we have ever seen,” Rhea said.

Rhea isn’t alone in his praise of Neal. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban described Neal as “ a bit of a perfectionist in terms of how he goes about things. He’s very assignment-conscious. He doesn’t make a lot of mental errors.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GradyJarrett
Play

Why Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Wasn't At Start of OTA's

Is Jarrett's time with Atlanta coming to a close?

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
Play

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land Future Franchise QB?

It has been a busy offseason under center for the Atlanta Falcons and it might not be over if they choose to add one in the draft.

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
4 hours ago
MilesBoykin4
Play

WR Miles Boykin Cut By Ravens; Potential Falcons Fit?

Could Atlanta provide the change of scenery needed to revitalize Boykin's career?

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
21 hours ago

“This guy does just about everything that you would like for the best players in your program to do to set a good example for other players.”

Neal’s Fit in Atlanta

Atlanta’s offensive line ranked 19th in sacks allowed in 2021. Rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield led the league in sacks allowed with 11, with right tackle Kaleb McGary close behind (tied-second most sacks allowed) with nine. The Falcons have a decision to make on McGary’s fifth year option, though it’s likely 2022 is his final season in Atlanta.

Kaleb McGary gives up Sack

Kaleb McGary

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Mayfield

DB35A860-2C89-4BEE-8F60-E70BA3243AED

Evan Neal

That’s where Neal comes into play. With his ability to play both guard and tackle at a high level, Neal can slide in and replace either Mayfield or McGary as a rookie. Neal’s athleticism makes him a good fit for Atlanta’s wide-zone offense, as he can thrive in space.

Neal can be an instant-impact starter in year one and for the foreseeable future, making him a perfect fit for an Atlanta team in need of foundational pieces.

GradyJarrett
News

Why Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Wasn't At Start of OTA's

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
News

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land Future Franchise QB?

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
MilesBoykin4
News

WR Miles Boykin Cut By Ravens; Potential Falcons Fit?

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
Jerry-Rice-1024x697
News

Falcons Draft: Jerry Rice Praises Deion Sanders for Igniting Interest in HBCU Prospects

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
USATSI_17442744
News

'I'll Give As Much Advice As I Can': Falcons Marcus Mariota Weighs In On QB Role

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Olamide Zaccheaus
News

Falcons Sign Olamide Zaccheaus; Bigger Role in 2022?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 19, 2022
RichieGrant1
News

Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant Will ‘Get Opportunity,’ Says Falcons Coach Dean Pees

By Daniel FlickApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17018759
News

Falcons To Host Virginia TE Jelani Woods; Complement To Kyle Pitts?

By Cole ThompsonApr 19, 2022