NFL Draft: Falcons Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

When will the Falcons address the offensive line in this year's NFL Draft?

INDIANAPOLIS - The Atlanta Falcons need to address a couple position groups on their roster this offseason, especially the offensive line.

Daniel Faalele Kenyon Green, Tyler Linderbaum Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports Evan Neal

And yes, the NFL Draft can help.

Does Atlanta's draft plans include adding to the offensive line? It's hard to pinpoint when there are other needs to satisfy at wide receiver and pass rush.

Our gang at SI's NFL Draft Bible offer up the top names, complete with predicted round drafted and scouting reports. And as you can see, once we get beyond the big fellas ... there are still more big fellas ...

LEFT TACKLES

1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT

2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT

6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT

8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT

10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT

GUARDS

1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT

2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT

3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT

5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT

7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

CENTERS

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT

3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT

The Falcons hold seven picks in this draft including four in the Top 75. There's an argument to take an offensive lineman with the No. 8 overall pick if a player like Ikem Ekwonu or Charles Cross is available.

But there are other scenarios where the team drafts a pass rusher to address their dead last placement in sacks or a wide receiver to cushion the blow of possibly losing Calvin Ridley.

The team also drafted two offensive linemen last year ... Drew Dalman and Jalen Mayfield. So, while offensive line is a need, there's no telling when, or even if, the Falcons will draft such a player this April.