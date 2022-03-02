Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Falcons Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

When will the Falcons address the offensive line in this year's NFL Draft?

INDIANAPOLIS - The Atlanta Falcons need to address a couple position groups on their roster this offseason, especially the offensive line.

Daniel-Faalele-Mark-J.-Rebilas-USA-TODAY-Sports-1210x642

Daniel Faalele

Kenyon-Green-Tyler-Linderbaum-NY-Jets-Mock-Draft

Kenyon Green, Tyler Linderbaum

Evan Neal

Evan Neal

And yes, the NFL Draft can help.

Does Atlanta's draft plans include adding to the offensive line? It's hard to pinpoint when there are other needs to satisfy at wide receiver and pass rush.

Our gang at SI's NFL Draft Bible offer up the top names, complete with predicted round drafted and scouting reports. And as you can see, once we get beyond the big fellas ... there are still more big fellas ...

LEFT TACKLES

1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT

2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT

6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT

8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT

10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT

Recommended Articles

Evan Neal
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

When will the Falcons address the offensive line in this year's NFL Draft?

By Bri Amaranthus
20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago
matt malik atl
Play

Who Does Falcons Prospect Malik Willis Think is No. 1 QB in NFL Draft? Malik Willis

“Somebody’s always gonna think you’re trash,” Willis says. “Everybody’s gonna have an opinion of you, so if you focus so hard on whatever everybody’s opinion is of you, you’re never gonna be happy.''

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Cole Thompson
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
atlanta falcons miami dolphins shawn flaherty
Play

Ex-Dolphins Coach Joins Falcons

The Falcons continued tweaking their staff by hiring offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty away from Miami

By Timm Hamm
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

GUARDS

1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT

2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT

3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT

5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT

7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

CENTERS

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT

3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT

The Falcons hold seven picks in this draft including four in the Top 75. There's an argument to take an offensive lineman with the No. 8 overall pick if a player like Ikem Ekwonu or Charles Cross is available. 

But there are other scenarios where the team drafts a pass rusher to address their dead last placement in sacks or a wide receiver to cushion the blow of possibly losing Calvin Ridley.

The team also drafted two offensive linemen last year ... Drew Dalman and Jalen Mayfield. So, while offensive line is a need, there's no telling when, or even if, the Falcons will draft such a player this April.

USATSI_17467329

Tyler Linderbaum (65) snapping the ball

Ikem Ekwonu

Ikem Ekwonu

USATSI_17168836

Alec Lindstrom

Evan Neal
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

By Bri Amaranthus
20 seconds ago
matt malik atl
News

Who Does Falcons Prospect Malik Willis Think is No. 1 QB in NFL Draft? Malik Willis

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Cole Thompson
11 minutes ago
atlanta falcons miami dolphins shawn flaherty
News

Ex-Dolphins Coach Joins Falcons

By Timm Hamm
18 hours ago
Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
News

Calvin Ridley Return? Trade? Falcons Reveal Status

By Cole Thompson
19 hours ago
ryan pace
News

Falcons Add Ex-Bears GM to Front Office Staff

By Timm Hamm
19 hours ago
cord-arms-atl-clutch
News

'Model Citizen': How Many 'Cordarrelle Patterson Types Can Falcons Sign?

By Mike Fisher
22 hours ago
Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
News

'An Offer He Can't Refuse': Could Falcons Actually Trade Matt Ryan?

By Cole Thompson
22 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Cap Cut?: Should Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley To Free Needed Money?

By Cole Thompson
Mar 1, 2022