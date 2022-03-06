Skip to main content

Potential Falcons Prospect Malik Willis Shows Kinder Side Away From Combine

Malik Willis shows a different side to himself by helping those less fortunate in Indianapolis

Former Liberty quarterback and potential Atlanta Falcons prospect Malik Willis is making the most of his week in Indianapolis. 

The Flames' starter has been igniting his stock with interviews and his on-field production to solidify his status at QB1. 

It's not what Willis did on the field, however, that has fans buzzing about his character. It's what he did away from Lucas Oil Stadium that has made him a viral sensation. 

Willis was helping someone in need by giving them something from his personal belongings. In the video that has thousands of likes, Willis seems to be taking something out of a bag — several warm shirts — to give to someone in need. 

When the cameras are flashing, it's easy to see someone faking their persona to seem brighter in the public image. A move such as this is more genuine, showing the true side of who Willis is away from the game of football. 

USATSI_17820080

Malik Willis 

USATSI_17809840

Malik Willis 

USATSI_17809868

Malik Willis 

“I walked past her on the way to the Nike suite and I chopped it up with them and I walked out with a suitcase and whatnot," Willis said on NFL Network Thursday. "I felt bad because I saw her son. It was a pregnant lady and she was homeless.

"I was just like, ‘Shoot, I don’t have no money, but I can give you a couple of shirts.’”

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan Buffalo
Play

Matt Ryan Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Falcons?

The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
9DB94DC5-A4A4-4F44-A7C8-28B5CBC5C39A
Play

Falcons Calvin Ridley Breaks Silence; Return? Trade? ‘Cryptic’ & ‘Cute’ Is Insulting

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago
NFL
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Scouting RBs, Meet Top Names At Combine

Atlanta is meeting with several of the top running backs in Indianapolis

By Cole ThompsonMar 5, 2022
Mar 5, 2022

Willis said he had no idea that someone was film his spontaneous act of kindness, nor did he see the video go viral on social media before taking the field.

“I just felt like I had to do that,” he said. “I mean, I’m at a position right now where I’m not worried about much of anything except getting better. So, if I can help her out any way, I felt like I had to.”

Last season, Willis threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021. He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdown in his 13 starts. Since his performance at the Senior Bowl, the Georgia native has gained steam to be the first quarterback selected as he he powered through bad weather and blistering rain to show his strong arm and  mobility in front of scouts.

USATSI_17824993

Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder 

USATSI_17667316

Malik Willis 

USATSI_17820159

Malik Willis 

Willis is expected to be a first-round lock following his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, and could end up being the heir apparent to veteran Matt Ryan in his home state. When asked if he believed he was the top passer in the 2022 class, Willis remained humble, stating while he trusts his skills, that's for teams to decide. 

“I don’t make those decisions," Willis said. "I hate that for me.”

The Falcons currently own eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three in the top 60. 

Matt Ryan Buffalo
News

Matt Ryan Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Falcons?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
9DB94DC5-A4A4-4F44-A7C8-28B5CBC5C39A
News

Falcons Calvin Ridley Breaks Silence; Return? Trade? ‘Cryptic’ & ‘Cute’ Is Insulting

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
NFL
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Scouting RBs, Meet Top Names At Combine

By Cole ThompsonMar 5, 2022
kalia davis
News

NFL Draft: Will Falcons Take Richie Grant's College Teammate Kalia Davis?

By Falcon Report StaffMar 5, 2022
USATSI_15385348
News

NFL Draft: Would Georgia WR George Pickens Fix Falcons Problem?

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
amari cooper
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Amari Cooper Cut By Cowboys? Should Falcons Sign?

By Falcon Report StaffMar 4, 2022
tyquan thornton
News

NFL Combine: 5 'Prime-Time' Winners Being Scouted by Falcons

By David HarrisonMar 4, 2022
nfl covid mask
News

Atlanta Falcons and NFL: 'Back to Normal' With No COVID Protocol Rules?

By Mike FisherMar 3, 2022