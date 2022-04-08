NFL Draft: LB Devin Lloyd On Atlanta's Radar?
The Atlanta Falcons saw some turnover at the linebacker position this offseason. Can they look for a replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?
The Falcons saw their defensive leader from last season sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye Oluokun agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars leaving a hole in the middle for Atlanta.
Utah's Devin Lloyd is trending as one of the top linebackers in the draft. If he is there at No. 8, should Atlanta consider pulling the trigger?
This is not the only position the Falcons need to improve. Garrett Wilson would fill a hole on the outside giving Atlanta its No. 1 receiver heading into the season. There have also been rumblings on quarterbacks, especially if Malik Willis is still on the board.
The tone could change over the next few weeks and the Falcons might look on the defensive side of the ball.
This is where Lloyd could come into play. The Falcons have been linked to linebackers on the second day of the draft but could change course if the Utah product is there when they are on the clock.
Lloyd creates a matchup problem for offenses. In the passing game, he has great instincts and flies to the ball. Lloyd has enough speed and length to cover tight ends. In the run game, Lloyd can beat blockers to the spot and has a large tackle radius.
Lloyd acted as a captain during his time at Utah and that leadership could translate to the next level. He is comfortable being the signal caller in the middle of the defense.
This all depends on value. If Atlanta believes it can get better value on a linebacker in the second round, it will look to receiver in the first round. If the Falcons come around on Lloyd, this could be yet another option at No. 8.