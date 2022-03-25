Potential Falcons LB Draft Target Undergoes Spinal Surgery

LSU's Damone Clark could be selected by the Falcons, but he'll miss the 2022 season

LSU linebacker Damone Clark might be the next great "Bayou Bengal" defender and perhaps a complement to Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones. But if Atlanta selects him, it will have to be willing to wait.

Clark is expected to undergo spinal fusion surgery on Thursday to repair a herniated disk, according to NFL Network. An MRI revealed the issue earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It is reported Clark is likely to miss the 2022 season, but is expected to make a full recovery for the start of 2023. Multiple scouts believed that the 6-3, 240-pound defender would have been a second-round pick prior to the injury.

A two-year starter for the Tigers, Clark was a staple of LSU's defensive front. The Baton Rouge native racked up 249 career tackles (23.5 for loss) and 10 sacks while helping the Tigers capture the 2019 national championship.

A second-team All-American in 2021, Clark was a Dick Butkus Award finalist after recording 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He finished third among FBS defenders in tackles, trailing only Wyoming's Chad Muma (140) and Iowa's Jack Campbell (140).

Clark put up quality numbers at the combine, running a 4.57 40 time while posting a 36.5" vertical jump and a 10'7" broad jump.

Linebacker is one of the needs Atlanta must address on draft weekend following the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency. Jones could be moved before the start of next season, but his cap hit makes putting him on the market a bit challenging.

This season, Jones is expected to earn $20 million against the salary cap. Third linebacker Steven Means was limited up the middle. He recorded 43 tackles in 14 games.

If the Falcons are willing to risk a later-round selection should Clark fall, it could be viewed as a long-term upgrade. Just because Clark won't play in 2022 doesn't mean he won't hear his name called on draft weekend.

Notable players who were drafted despite dealing with an injury that kept them sideline for their rookie seasons included former Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (2003) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (2016). McGahee was selected 23rd overall while Smith fell into Jerry Jones' lap at the No. 34.