Falcons Draft: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Highlights Top Day 2 Available Players

Could the Falcons take the Georgia defender in Round 2?

The Atlanta Falcons took wide receiver Drake London with the first pick in their draft class Thursday night, which means there's a decent chance defense gets a look on Day 2.

The Falcons have needs more specifically at defensive end and linebacker, but there's enough talent in Round 2 to justify taking someone at any position.

Here's a look at the top defensive players available:

Andrew Booth Jr. Roger Goodell Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports A.J. Terrell

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean, although a tad bit undersized, is a linebacker with excellent instincts and play-making ability. He is really good against the run and is typically two steps ahead of everyone on the field. He has outstanding speed and range. This is a tremendous value for any team that takes him in the second round.

2. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with excellent ball skills. In press coverage, he does a nice job of staying in the hip pocket of the wideout. He is fluid to open up and has enough speed to stay in phase versus vertical routes. He's very good on balls thrown in front of him. Overall, Booth has the potential to become a solid number No. 2 cornerback.

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

3. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Ebiketie is a long framed edge rusher with a nonstop motor. Overall, Ebiketie is a skilled pass rusher who should rack up pressures and sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.

4. David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines in spite of sharing playing time. He has the ideal size and explosiveness for the position. Unfortunately, his 2022 season is now in doubt after he suffered a torn Achilles at Michigan's pro day. On the bright side, he should bounce back thanks to modern medicine.

5. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon is a good athlete who plays with physicality. He has great play speed and is very instinctive in off coverage. Against the run, he is often used as a blitzer. In coverage, he has the athleticism and hips to be a starting outside corner.

Dean Pees Arthur Smith Terry Fontenot

6. Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota

Mafe is a soaring edge rusher with a desirable blend of speed and power. He steadily improved throughout the season. Long-term, Mafe is still a raw prospect, but he’s trending in the right direction and provides double-digit sack upside.

7. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Jones is a big, dominant defensive tackle with unforeseen quickness. Against the pass, he can generate immediate knock-back and collapse the pocket. Against the run, he is vigorous versus both single and double teams. He can sink his weight and resist pressure on angle blocks.

8. Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Hall is a disruptive interior pass-rusher who excels at overwhelming interior offensive linemen with explosive power. As a run defender, Hall shines when he gets opportunities to shoot gaps. He is an explosive athlete that plays with a high motor.

9. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary has quick feet and fits best in a defense that features a heavy press-man. He primarily played on the outside at Auburn, but he has experience playing over the slot and might fit best there in the NFL, considering his average size and short arms. McCreary is a willing wrap-up tackler in the run game, just needs to be more physical at the next level.

10. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Pitre is an interchangeable safety who on any given play can switch between playing FS, SS, ILB, or OLB. He has quick feet, good instincts, and outstanding closing burst in coverage. Pitre is an effective open-field tackler who slips blocks, shoots gaps, and flies around the field.