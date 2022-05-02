Skip to main content

Where Do Atlanta Falcons Land in Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings?

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, did the Falcons improve their odds to win it all in 2022?

After a lengthened four-day weekend, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally complete and it's time for teams to put all the pieces together and see where everyone fits.

Drake London

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, WR Drake London

Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

download

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, LB Troy Andersen

Atlanta is no exception. General manager Terry Fontenot said he is excited about their draft selections, and he pointed out that the team got better. 

The first two players, wide receiver Drake London and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, will join a Falcons team counting on them to get reps early. London is expected to be an impactful day one starter. 

The Falcons' third-round pick, quarterback Desmond Ridder, is considered one of the biggest steals from the draft, as he slid down to the Falcons at No. 74. He’ll compete with Mariota for the starting job in training camp.

For the rest of the class - linebacker Troy Andersen, edge DeAngelo Malone, running back Tyler Allgeier, guard Justin Shaffer, and tight end John FitzPatrick - they'll have to earn every chance to make a name for themselves. Andersen might initially stand out on special teams, but Atlanta is going to expect his speed and football intelligence to fully develop.

With the release of Mike Davis, it should open the door for Allgeier to climb the depth chart and compete with Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams.

So where does that draft class put the Falcons in the NFL's post-draft power rankings and their odds to win it all?

28. Atlanta Falcons (+10000)

The Falcons grabbed receiver Drake London at No. 8, but they have questions on defense and most importantly at quarterback. It's looking like a rebuilding season in the ATL.

Desmond Ridder

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, QB Desmond Ridder

DeAngelo Malone

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, EDGE DeAngelo Malone

Tyler Allgeier

Atlanta Falcons draft pick, RB Tyler Allgeier

The big question moving forward for the team will center around the team's depth and chemistry, and just where the new pieces fit in. 

In 2021, Kyle Pitts became the focal point of the offense, breaking the all-time rookie record for receptions and yards for a tight end. Can he build on that in his second season? Can London follow in Pitt's footsteps and have an immediate breakout season?

These questions are something the team will get to work on next week in rookie minicamp.

