NFL Draft 2022 Rankings: Falcons Top 10?

Once the 2022 NFL draft weekend concluded, the Atlanta Falcons secured an impressive eight-player draft class that has the potential to contribute in a big way both now and in the future. The team valued both offense, defense, and special teams over the course of the three days, and added plenty of talent on all three sides of the ball.

When ranking each team’s 2022 draft class, NFL.com put each group of rookies in order from No. 1 to No. 32. Atlanta came in ranked in the top 10 at No. 7, with Parr explaining that the Falcons got an incredible amount of talent at positions they lost star power names.

Entering last Thursday with a receiving corps headlined by Olamide Zaccheaus and Auden Tate, Atlanta sensibly took the first dip in the WR prospect pool, snatching up London. Combining the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder with 6-6, 245-pound Kyle Pitts is either exhilarating or terrifying, depending on your rooting interests. In Round 2, Fontenot jumped up five spots to address another crying need, adding Ebiketie to a pass rush that finished dead last in QB pressures and sacks in 2021. In fact, with just 18 sacks in 17 games, Atlanta had 11 fewer than any other team. No wonder the Falcons doubled down on edge rushers, taking Malone with their second pick of Round 3. Of course, their first pick of that round stole all the headlines, as Atlanta became just the second team to take a quarterback in this draft. A four-year starter with a 43-6 record at Cincinnati, Ridder lifted the program to unprecedented heights. While there are concerns about the athletic quarterback's accuracy, no one questions his intangibles and leadership skills. Throughout the pre-draft process, team evaluators fell all over themselves praising Ridder's beyond-his-years maturity and ability to command the room. As reported by colleague Cameron Wolfe, head coach Arthur Smith expects free-agent signee Marcus Mariota to open the season as the starter, but Ridder could push for playing time as the season goes on. Lastly, quick shout-out to Andersen, a mega athlete who starred at Montana State as a quarterback and running back in his first two seasons, before fully concentrating on linebacker and becoming the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

Adding London in the first round kicked off an eventful draft weekend for the Falcons. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season, the front office needed to find an adequate replacement. If you think back to Ridley's rookie season in 2018, he put up stellar numbers, catching 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. Can London replicate those numbers during his rookie season?

Taking into account that Atlanta's defense was one of the worst last season, drafting two pass-rushers in Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone early on in this draft, might have been the smartest decision the team made. After Grady Jarrett signed a long-term extension to remain in Atlanta, the focus shifted to finding and developing help around Jarrett on that Falcons' defensive line.

Aside from selecting a top wide receiver, Atlanta also has a rookie third-rounder, Ridder, who is in competition for the starting quarterback job.

Looking back on this class in a few years should be fun, especially with how much potential it has.