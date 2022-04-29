From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Terry Fontenot Kyle Pitts Garrett Wilson

APRIL 28 HOLLYWOOD GOES ARIZONA The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Marquise Brown and the No. 100 pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

The trade reunites Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray, who played with him at Oklahoma.

APRIL 28 FALCONS TAKE LONDON The Atlanta Falcons began their 2022 draft class by selecting USC's Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.

London, who turns 21 this July, is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

APRIL 28 THIBODEAUX GOES TO NY Atlanta Falcons target and Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants as the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Thibodeaux was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons as many analysts worried he would begin falling down the draft board. However, the Giants stopped his free fall and took him with the fifth overall pick.

APRIL 28 GEORGIA'S WALKER GOES NO. 1 Atlanta Falcons target and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Walker was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons before skyrocketing up draft boards within the final few weeks of the process.

APRIL 14 MALIK TO VEGAS Atlanta native Malik Willis, who is in the running to be the Falcons' pick at No. 8, is one of 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28.

The list also includes Georgia Bulldogs Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.