Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals: NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

Terry Fontenot Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Fontenot

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

APRIL 28 HOLLYWOOD GOES ARIZONA The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Marquise Brown and the No. 100 pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

The trade reunites Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray, who played with him at Oklahoma.

APRIL 28 FALCONS TAKE LONDON The Atlanta Falcons began their 2022 draft class by selecting USC's Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.

London, who turns 21 this July, is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

APRIL 28 THIBODEAUX GOES TO NY Atlanta Falcons target and Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants as the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

london pitts
Play

Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost

The Atlanta Falcons end up taking wide receiver Drake London with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty Davis50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
drake london
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

The Falcons get their WR1 with one of the best in the draft class.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eagles-vs-falcons
Play

NFL Draft: Eagles Targeting Falcons Pick at No. 8 - Source

Some trade chatter going around about the No. 8 pick.

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Thibodeaux was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons as many analysts worried he would begin falling down the draft board. However, the Giants stopped his free fall and took him with the fifth overall pick.

APRIL 28 GEORGIA'S WALKER GOES NO. 1 Atlanta Falcons target and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Walker was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons before skyrocketing up draft boards within the final few weeks of the process.

APRIL 14 MALIK TO VEGAS Atlanta native Malik Willis, who is in the running to be the Falcons' pick at No. 8, is one of 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28.

The list also includes Georgia Bulldogs Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

london pitts
News

Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost

By Coty Davis50 minutes ago
drake london
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
eagles-vs-falcons
News

NFL Draft: Eagles Targeting Falcons Pick at No. 8 - Source

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
garrett-wilson
News

Giants Trade Down? How Does That Affect Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener and Cole Thompson8 hours ago
USATSI_17445641
News

Love In The Air? Should Falcons Trade For Packers QB?

By Jeremy Brener11 hours ago
NFL
News

Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds New No. 1 WR, Trades For Franchise QB?

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
33C9B0F7-5F6C-4FE7-82F5-BFD3C5208CA9
News

Home Cooking: Pair of Georgia LBs Could Be Intriguing Options for Falcons

By Mike D'Abate14 hours ago
NFL
News

Falcons Big Board: Which Prospects Should Atlanta Draft?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022