From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

APRIL 30 ALLGEIER TO ATLANTA The Atlanta Falcons boosted their depth at running back with their first pick on Day 3, selecting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier ran for over 1000 yards in each of the last two seasons with the Cougars, and he's scored 36 touchdowns during his last 24 games. This past season, his 1601 yards ranked fourth in the country.

Allgeier joins a backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and Damien Williams.

APRIL 29 CORRAL TO CAROLINA After the Atlanta Falcons ended the quarterback drought when they selected Desmond Ridder with the 74th pick in the draft and Malik Willis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans at No. 90, the Carolina Panthers added a QB of their own.

The NFC South rival Panthers selected Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the 94th pick in the draft.

Corral met with the Falcons throughout the draft process, but he'll end up facing them on the opposite sideline twice a year.

APRIL 29 FALCONS TAKE QB DESMOND RIDDER The Falcons have taken quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 pick in the Draft.

After an enormous slide of several of the league's top QBs, the Falcons picked one with their first third-round pick, selecting the Cincinnati QB.

Ridder will compete alongside Marcus Mariota for the starting job this summer.

APRIL 29 FALCONS PASS ON MALIK AGAIN After drafting Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie with their first pick in the second round, the Falcons opted for defense again with Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen.

Andersen was an FCS All-American in 2021 with the Bobcats and stands 6-4, while weighing 235 pounds.

APRIL 29 FALCONS PASS ON MALIK After drafting USC's Drake London with their first pick on Day 1, the Falcons opted for defense on Day 2 with Arnold Ebiketie.

The Falcons traded up five spots from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114 to select the Penn State pass rusher.

The team had the option to select Georgia native Malik Willis, but the team opted for a pass rusher.

APRIL 29 DRAKE LONDON'S NUMBER REVEALED While he was flashing #1 on draft night, London will actually wear No. 5 for the Falcons, according to the team.

London wore No. 15 at USC, but that number currently belongs to quarterback Feleipe Franks.

With the league loosening its policy for skill players to wear single-digit numbers, London is the first Falcons receiver to wear No. 5.

APRIL 28 HOLLYWOOD GOES ARIZONA The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Marquise Brown and the No. 100 pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

The trade reunites Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray, who played with him at Oklahoma.

APRIL 28 FALCONS TAKE LONDON The Atlanta Falcons began their 2022 draft class by selecting USC's Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.

London, who turns 21 this July, is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

APRIL 28 THIBODEAUX GOES TO NY Atlanta Falcons target and Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants as the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Thibodeaux was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons as many analysts worried he would begin falling down the draft board. However, the Giants stopped his free fall and took him with the fifth overall pick.

APRIL 28 GEORGIA'S WALKER GOES NO. 1 Atlanta Falcons target and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Walker was seen as a potential fit for the Falcons before skyrocketing up draft boards within the final few weeks of the process.

APRIL 14 MALIK TO VEGAS Atlanta native Malik Willis, who is in the running to be the Falcons' pick at No. 8, is one of 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28.

The list also includes Georgia Bulldogs Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.