Falcons Draft: Does USC Star Fill WR Hole?

After Drake London's private workout, could the Atlanta Falcons be interested in adding him to the roster?

USC receiver Drake London could end up being the top receiver in this NFL Draft class. Based off his production with the Trojans and his measurables, there's little reason not to think he'll be one of the first pass-catchers to be selected. 

Could this mean he's in play for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8? 

After electing to opt-out of USC's formal Pro Day earlier this month, London finally worked out for the first time in nearly six months privately Friday. It was reported that at least half of the NFL was in attendance, though the report did not specify if Atlanta was one of them. 

London elected not to run the 40 as he still is not fully healthy from his broken ankle suffered last October. Everything else, however, was on display for scouts and potential general managers to see on film. London participated in cone drills and situational passing routes while also receiving his measurements. 

When asked why he elected not to run the 40, London told reporters that he didn't want to risk suffering a setback that might make him unavailable Week 1 of the regular season.   

"Everybody has six to eight weeks, a couple months to really train for that, whether it's broad jump or vertical," London said. "I was just trying to get back running."

The confidence London exudes is undeniable. When asked if he was the best receiver in the class, he said that scouts should "Watch the film. At the end of the day, I really don't have to blow by guys to catch the ball. I mean, I can, but I don't have to."

Even with a limited final season, London's production was near unmatched compared to several other top receiving prospects. In only eight games, the 6-3, 213-pounder recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.3 yard per reception. 

London also led the FBS in contested catches with 19 receptions. 

"My body feels better, stronger, faster," London said. "I think I just matured in the game. And then the day this is like my second year really playing wide receiver really playing football. So I feel better by the day."

By this point, it's evident that Atlanta needs a new No. 1 receiver. Julio Jones was traded away last offseason for a second- and fourth-round pick. Calvin Ridley is suspended for the entire season and Russell Gage agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $30 million with NFC South rival Tampa Bay.

Barring the 40-time being an issue, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should at least consider making London the next great Atlanta receiver. Fontenot's approach in the draft has always been taking the "best player available" to build a foundation.

When healthy, London very well could be that player. Based on his size, hands and route-running, the former Trojan has the tools to be a No. 1 receiver. Atlanta is desperate for new leading man, making London very much in play inside the top 10. 

